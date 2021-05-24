Ranch Musings columnist David Zirnhelt. (File photo)

Ranch Musings columnist David Zirnhelt. (File photo)

RANCH MUSINGS: Milking cows and strangers on the premises

Cows in a milking barn may get upset if a stranger comes

When I was a kid, and then later when I had a stint as Minister of Agriculture in B.C., I experienced the concern of farmers about letting strangers into the barn at milking time. Cows had personal space and personality, after all.

Those of you who read this column will know that many of us are still having calves come and the phenomenon is the same.

Cows in a milking barn may get upset if a stranger comes in when they are supposed to be letting their milk down. Ranchers know this if they have to hand-milk a cow when the calf is having a hard time latching on to mum’s teats.

If ever there was a case for needing a gentle cow (ever heard of the contented cow?) which will not hold her milk back for only the calf to drink, it is in a large beef herd where sometimes problems develop getting the calf started on the mum.

You might remember that cows like other mammals need to kickstart their immune system, but this has to be done with mum’s first milk or else you can buy a “starter” in a powdered form which can be mixed and fed to the calf.

Beef cows are generally not used to milking stalls, such as maternity pens that beef producers use for the occasional cow that won’t take the calf to nurse. They may fight a rope or take coaxing into the maternity pen. They can be persuaded or can be gentled with a treat of a little grain, or as we do often, pelletized alfalfa.

Now when the caregivers of calving cattle go to the calving ground the cows are not too wild especially if you have been the one feeding them hay on a routine basis. The fear level increases when strangers come onto the calving grounds.

We frequently have young children with us. They are counselled to not behave like wild coyotes, but rather disciplined good children/cowpeople. Good luck with that. They all want to touch the young calves.

READ MORE: Trends and opportunities for agriculture land owners

No matter how often we suggest quiet, slow movements, unlike an attacking predator, the excitement is high and the noise also. We are still working on this challenge and this afternoon I will try again as one of the grandchildren’s cows had a calf yesterday and he is anxious to see his growing “herd.”

Will the message of “quiet is good” inform the child’s behaviour? “Don’t be like a coyote threatening a calf, yipping is not the type of coyote behaviour you want to mimic around cows.”

David Zirnhelt is a rancher and member of the Cariboo Cattlemen’s Association. He is also chair of the Advisory Committee for the Applied Sustainable Ranching Program at TRU.

Agriculture

Previous story
FOREST INK: 10 minutes well spent on important Douglas fir survey

Just Posted

Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about phase two in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Dr. Penny Ballem and Minister Arian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Fewer than 1,000 new COVID cases, 12 deaths over May long weekend in B.C.

Premier John Horgan, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Adrian Dix are expected to make announcement on restrictions Tuesday

Ranch Musings columnist David Zirnhelt. (File photo)
RANCH MUSINGS: Milking cows and strangers on the premises

Cows in a milking barn may get upset if a stranger comes

Village of Clinton office. Photo credit: Journal files
ATV users seek access to downtown Clinton streets

Users say access to village’s gas stations, restaurants and hotels would boost the economy

Evidentiary tire tracks when Deka Lake & District Ratepayers’ Association advertising board was taken out late March (Diana Foster photo - submitted).
Loon Bay Craft Market returns this weekend

Diana Forster Deka Lakes column

Free Press Archives
In 2011, rodeo weekend hogtied by the threat of nEHV-1

From the Free Press Archives

Drake performs onstage in Toronto on Oct. 8, 2016, left, and The Weeknd performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game on Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Drake, the most decorated winner in the history of the Billboard Music Awards, will be named artist of the decade and The Weeknd, who has 16 nominations, will perform on Sunday’s show. (AP Photo)
VIDEO: Drake, Pink, The Weeknd win big at Billboard Music Awards

Drake extended his record as the most decorated winner in the history of the awards show to 29 wins Sunday

Tax freedom day for Canadians happened May 24, a week later than last year, calculated the Fraser Institute. (Pixabay Image)
‘Tax Freedom Day’ in Canada is coming a week later this year

Fraser Institute calculates May 24 as day average household income matches tax payable for 2021

Fraser Health registered nurse Kai Kayibadi draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. British Columbia has avoided a drop-off in vaccination uptakes in younger age groups, leading to optimism about its COVID-19 efforts, the head of a group representing thousands of B.C. doctors says. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘So far, so good’: B.C. COVID-19 vaccination numbers steady across ages

Despite the strong numbers in B.C., some public health units are directly targeting younger residents

Director Avi Lewis, right, and author Naomi Klein of the film ‘This Changes Everything,’ stand for a photo on the red carpet during the Toronto International Film Festival press conference in Toronto on Wednesday, August 5, 2015. Documentary film producer Avi Lewis has been acclaimed as the federal NDP candidate in a riding in southern British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim
Film producer Avi Lewis named as NDP candidate in B.C. riding

The NDP finished fourth in the riding in the 2019 election

Militants stand guard around the stage as Yahya Sinwar, the Palestinian leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, makes a rally appearance days after a cease-fire was reached following an 11-day war between Gaza’s Hamas rulers and Israel, Monday, May 24, 2021, in Gaza City, the Gaza Strip. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Canadian troops, Mounties get front row seats to Israeli-Palestinian clashes

Twenty-three Canadian troops and three Mounties are part of a U.S.-led mission, first launched in 2005

A forest fire burns late into the evening northeast of Prince Albert, Sask., on Monday, May 17, 2021. Fire conditions for Western Canada are a concern as the summer approaches, but everything depends on what kind of weather the next few months bring, experts say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis
Dry spring can create wildfire trouble for Western Canada, experts say

‘It just doesn’t depend on June,’ says one expert

Joyce Pillarella is pictured at her home in Montreal on Friday, May 21, 2021. After decades of digging in archival material and talking with the families of Italian Canadians who were interned during the Second World War, Montreal historian Joyce Pillarella says Canada’s long-awaited apology for the internment gives her family and other families the moral justice they have been waiting for. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Canadians of Italian origin find justice in apology for internment during WW2

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to deliver a formal apology in the House of Commons Thursday

Some members of the 67 families who continue the fight with Parks Canada over expropriation are shown in Kouchibouguac National Park in New Brunswick on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Their sign in French reads, “Together for Justice.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kevin Bissett
Families vow to continue land battle in New Brunswick’s Kouchibouguac National Park

In the eyes of the federal government, the land is not anybody’s home but public land

(Pixabay.com)
Loan 101: What’s a HELOC?

Unlike a conventional home equity loan, a HELOC doesn’t give borrowers the full amount upfront

Most Read