Plaque recognizes Ladies Auxiliary

In addition, two of its members - Shelley Theriault and Lorna Wiebe - were also recognized

Deka Lake & District Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary is delighted and honoured to have been recognized on a plaque newly installed in the lobby of 100 Mile District General Hospital. In addition, two of its members – Shelley Theriault and Lorna Wiebe – were also recognized for their generous donations.

Normally, the Ladies Auxiliary (LA) holds a Christmas Party for members and friends, which raises some $500. It then matches the raised amount for a total of maybe $1,000 which, by vote, is donated to various local worthy causes. Perhaps due to the advancing age of many of its members, it seems that an LA donation invariably goes to South Cariboo Health Foundation (Starry Nights) or 100 Mile District Hospice & Palliative Care Society and, sometimes, both!

The LA applauds both organizations for the wonderful work they do for the residents of 100 Mile House and outlying Cariboo Regional District neighbourhoods, and encourages all residents to continue supporting their vital work.

The LA has also awarded two $500 scholarships to 2021 graduates: One is Darlyssa Chretien of Lone Butte, who is planning to pursue a business degree from McGill or York University. The other is Jessica Menning, who grew up around Deka as her grandmother is a longtime LA member, and intends to pursue a science degree from UBC Okanagan.

The LA congratulates both young ladies and wishes them every success.

Remember to sign up for the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System if you haven’t already done so. Notifications can be received via home phone; business phone; cellphone; text message and/or e-mail. Go to cariboord.ca and click the Register for Emergency Notifications icon, or call toll free 1-800-665-1636.

Birthday bubbly goes to Mary Shennum and Don Charlton.

Wedding anniversary congratulations are sent to Alyce & Stan Matthews’ 62nd and Gail & Jack Larson’s 46th.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House