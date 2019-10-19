Peter Skene Ogden Students: If you could vote in the election, what party would it be and why?

Emily Glen

100 Mile House

“I would vote for the NDP Party. The leader seems very responsible and I agree with what they are planning to do.”

Sarah Robinson

100 Mile House

“I would vote for the Conservative Party because they support my religion.”

Jasfia Nielsen

100 Mile House

“I would vote for the Green Party. There are a lot of environmental issues and they are not being addressed by other parties.”

Junaya Nielsen

100 Mile House

“I would also vote for the Green Party. I think environmental issues are one of the biggest issues we have to deal with.”

