People playing the price for broken promises

Nearly every day I hear from a business or constituent struggling to make ends meet. COVID-19 hasn’t just taken a toll on our physical health, it’s impacted our mental health, our social lives, and, for so many people, their financial security. Business owners have been particularly affected, as repeated closures and shifting public health guidelines have put immense stress on their finances.

Throughout the pandemic, the vast majority of businesses in B.C. have diligently followed public health guidelines in an effort to keep people safe, and most took Premier John Horgan at his word when he promised not to download the cost of sick pay onto businesses while they are still carrying the economic burdens of the pandemic. Everyone understands the importance of having sick days available to employees, and businesses were content in the understanding they wouldn’t have to shoulder the costs on their own.

Unfortunately, small businesses were shocked to learn they have once again been misled and abandoned by the NDP government.

The NDP simply wasn’t honest with small business owners about the parameters of the sick pay program. They made important decisions behind closed doors with no public consultation, and now employers will have to pay for at least five days of sick pay for their employees themselves. The way the legislation is written could even leave them on the hook for 10 sick days this year.

The government originally earmarked more than $320 million for the government-funded sick pay program, but the ​NDP has only paid out $10.5 million as of January, leaving hundreds of millions of dollars in the bank that could be supporting struggling businesses. I fully support sick pay and ensuring British Columbians are healthy and safe. However, it’s the government’s responsibility to ensure businesses are not forced to close because of increasing costs.

At the end of the day, this is about people. This is about the entrepreneurs that have put their hearts and souls into starting a business and now struggle daily to make ends meet. It’s about the employees who depend on these businesses for their livelihoods, and the communities that could be hollowed out if small businesses are forced to close their doors for good.

No worker should have to choose between missing a paycheck or being forced to go to work sick, but downloading these significant costs onto businesses during the Omicron wave, when the government has hundreds of millions of dollars allocated for sick pay, is not the answer. The NDP have broken their promise to businesses and British Columbians, and people are left paying the price.

