OPINION: Horgan refuses to act on forestry

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett’s regular column for the 100 Mile Free Press

Fed up with inaction on the part of John Horgan and the NDP, forest workers on Vancouver Island converged on the B.C. Legislature last week to demonstrate the need for government to do something to prevent the industry from further collapse.

Hundreds of workers arrived from small, remote island communities dependent on forestry. They wanted to express the same level of frustration that workers in the Cariboo have with a government that appears frozen like a deer in the headlights.

Three thousand have been off the job for almost six months in what is turning out to be the province’s longest forestry strike ever between Western Forest Products and the United Steelworkers.

Gathered in protest at the Legislature, and within earshot of a cabinet meeting in progress, one after another, forestry workers asked why the government is refusing to intervene in a strike that is harming communities up and down the island and the coast.

The demonstration followed a viral YouTube video of a meeting that I wrote about last week between North Island MLA Claire Trevena, and her constituents who have pretty much reached their limit with this government’s stalling tactics.

Up until now, the provincial government has largely ignored the forestry crisis in rural and northern B.C. because the NDP has few seats outside of Metro Vancouver.

The strike at Western Forest Products is different, however, as the NDP holds eight of the twelve seats on Vancouver Island, yet Horgan still won’t act.

That’s because United Steelworkers are the NDP’s biggest financial supporter and Horgan refuses to help end the strike.

But there comes a time when government can’t take sides in a labour dispute and must take action when two parties are too far apart.

There is some hope that a settlement may be reached before Christmas, but not thanks to a premier unwilling to step up to the plate.

Get local B.C. stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Parliamentary Nativity Play

Just Posted

Early morning fire claimed mobile home in 71 Mile Subdivision

Nine members of the 70 Mile House Volunteer Fire Department (70MHVFD) responded… Continue reading

Growing White-tailed deer population prompts possible antlerless LEH for 2020

White-tailed deer are being seen more frequently and in new areas of the Cariboo Chilcotin

‘It’s been a long time coming’: Samantha Dick on Indigenous Court in lakecity

The Indigenous Court will be officially opened in April 2020 in Williams Lake

Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP responds to Prime Minister’s Mandate Letter to Minister of Natural Resources

MP Cathy McLeod criticized the letter’s lack off of references to the foresty crisis in B.C. Interior

Canfor shareholders reject Pattison’s takeover offer

Lumber company says offer had just 45% support from minority shareholders

VIDEO: How to avoid ‘holiday heart syndrome’

Term coined in 1978 to describe influx of emergency room patients during the holidays

Man starts petition to bring peaches back to Peachland

The petition now has 165 signatures

Man gets 15 months in jail for B.C. toddler’s snake-venom death

The two-year-old girl was found dead in 2014 after visiting the Agassiz man’s home

No charges against Nanaimo cop after man’s arm broken by police dog bite

Independent Investigations Office releases report after man who wasn’t the right suspect was injured

Parents sue B.C. private school after daughter severely bullied on social media

Parents also calling for nationwide ban on two social media apps that grant anonymous posting

Interior Health warns about opioid containing fentanyl, heroin and caffeine

White powder located twice in November contained carfentanil, fentanyl, heroin and caffeine

B.C. man’s lawsuit over Ticketmaster, StubHub can proceed, judge rules

Class action on behalf of people who lost out due to ‘ticket bots’

Student, impersonator arrested for alleged cheating during final exams at SFU

Simon Fraser University reminding students that paying someone else to take tests is illegal

B.C. father’s parole eligibility must reflect ‘extremely vicious’ nature of daughters’ murders: Crown

Andrew Berry faces life sentence, justice to return Thursday with verdict on parole eligibilty

Most Read