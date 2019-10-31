OPINION: Farmers and ranchers deserve better

MLA Donna Barnett’s regular column for the 100 Mile Free Press

This week dozens of angry farmers and ranchers descended on the Legislature to demand the recall of new Agricultural Land Reserve rules that discriminate against family operations and take away basic property rights.

The demonstrators echo the concerns of farm families from across the province who are being told by the NDP that they no longer have the same freedoms they once had to make a living off their own land.

It began with the elimination of Zone 2 within the Agricultural Land Reserve that once provided farmers and ranchers with greater flexibility to earn more through non-farm activities like harvest festivals or selling products through on-site markets.

Zone 2 was also a recognition that we face a much different climate in northern B.C. than say Vancouver Island or the Lower Mainland, and that farmers and ranchers need more opportunities to earn due to a shorter growing season.

To make matters worse, those wishing to pass the family farm onto their children are now being told that new construction on ALR land is unacceptable. The NDP says it wants to prevent monster homes from encroaching on farmland, but it seems to me this government is more concerned with land use issues than helping the people we depend on to grow our food.

The NDP is conveniently overlooking the fact that the average age of farmers and ranchers in B.C. is 55, and many want to age-in-place yet still accommodate new homes for their children — and their families — on the same property.

Much to their dismay, farmers and ranchers are now reporting the presence of ALR enforcement vehicles roaming the land looking for infractions.

Rather than create a police-state to enforce rules and regulations, government should be doing everything possible to encourage and promote the next generation of farmers and ranchers. Our food security depends on it.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
A letter to the editor of the 100 Mile Free Press

Just Posted

Everything you need to know about this year’s Halloween events in the South Cariboo

Looking for something spooky to celebrate Halloween this year? There are plenty… Continue reading

Cariboo Waggon Road restoration project seeks residents opinions to boost economy

‘We have the potential to create something special here to draw people in from around the world’

Work hard, stay bumble: South Cariboo Farmers receive Famer-Rancher Pollinator Conservation Award

‘Once we had the bees, we realized how crucial they are’

Four fire departments, including Loon Lake and South Green Lake, receive donation for equipment storage

Fraserway RV has donated $20,000 to assist four TNRD fire departments

Driver “bumped” volunteer firefighter over with truck, then assaulted firefighter, say RCMP

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo

The nutritionists’ case for not setting limits on Halloween candy

Knowing how to curb monstrous appetites without being the party pooper can be tricky

Quebec towns in uproar on moving Halloween to Friday due to weather

Would you be happy to avoid the rain? Or is this government going too far?

Northern Health leads B.C. in licencing infractions for long-term care facilities

The health region also leads the Province with a 100 per cent substantiated complaint rate

Wildlife group reminds of pollution dangers after pelican hurt in Okanagan lake

The bird was found in a lake near Oliver

B.C. Attorney General warns trial lawyers about ICBC challenges

Loss of reforms would have ‘catastrophic effect’ on rates, David Eby says

Abbotsford teacher suspended for inappropriately touching students despite warning

Three students said touching made them feel uncomfortable but wasn’t sexual in nature

Province has acted on 92% of wildfire, flood response recommendations

Ninety-nine of the 108 recommendations made in the Abbott-Chapman report have been acted on

Driver receives $1,500 fine for 2016 B.C. crash that killed girl, 15

Jacob Blanthorne initially faced 2 criminal offences for collision in Mission

Man dies following RCMP Taser incident in Okanagan-Shuswap

Police watchdog and BC Coroners Service investigating

Most Read