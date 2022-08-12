Opinion: Affordability out of reach under NDP

Compared with the past few years, this summer has been less eventful than usual — and it’s something we have all been thankful for.

After years of out-of-control wildfires, heat waves and floods, it’s been nice to have a brief respite. But it’s still important to remember that conditions can change quickly, and we must stay vigilant, be fire smart and report any wildfires we come across. While we have experienced a break from the challenges of climate-related events, life has not been easy. We are in the midst of a province-wide health care crisis, and affordability crisis that continues to go unaddressed by the NDP government.

Whether you live in Vancouver, Prince George, or here in the Cariboo, life is more expensive than ever. The price of groceries, gas, and housing have skyrocketed, and our province and its people are reaching a breaking point.

Just in the last week, I spoke with a constituent who is living in a van, going between recreation sites because they cannot afford the cost of housing. They expressed concern about what they will do this winter when it becomes too cold.

I regularly hear from people struggling to make ends meet, worried about the cost of their next trip to the grocery store, or whether their children will be able to find and afford a place to live in their own community.

People are not just disappointed that the NDP has failed to provide any meaningful relief — they also feel betrayed by a government that came to power on the promise of “making life more affordable.” By nearly every metric, life has become dramatically more expensive under the NDP.

Particularly disappointing is the NDP’s performance on housing affordability. They have fallen far short of their promise to build 114,000 new units of housing, and have still not delivered the twice-promised $400 annual renters’ rebate. In fact, just in the few years that soon-to-be-Premier David Eby was Housing Minister, the average cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Vancouver rose by $511 per month to $2,412. Clearly, when it comes to affordability, this NDP government is an abject failure.

While it’s frustrating simply on principle to see the NDP abandon their affordability promises, it is even more devastating to see the impact their failures are having on everyday people. British Columbians need to see their government take real action to provide relief — but instead, the NDP repeatedly dodge accountability and blames everyone else for their own mistakes. People deserve better.

100 Mile House