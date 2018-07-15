One year after the fires

The weekly editorial for the 100 Mile Free Press

Over a year after the start of the Gustafsen and Elephant Hill fire, there’s still no official cause for either fire.

That leaves the feeling that the story is unfinished; like we’re still to crack the last chapter; that the fat lady is yet to sing. It leaves a lack of closure.

Of course, everyone experienced it differently. Personally, I was evacuated but did not lose any property or struggle financially or otherwise.

However, even for myself, as someone covering the fires from the moment from fire trucks started unpacking near the ignition point of the Gustafsen fire, to the nearly obsessive round the clock updates, visiting and interviewing people who were evacuated or lost homes or were taking care of animals or whatever else, the lack of a resolution of sorts is dissatisfying.

If we did learn the cause, it obviously wouldn’t truly be the end of it.

For many people, the story isn’t over regardless of the cause. Some are still struggling mentally as a result of the fire while others are still dealing with the consequences of burned property or even more indirect consequences, such as having lost wages.

RELATED: Mental health after the 2017 wildfires in the South Cariboo

However, at the very least, a cause would serve as a symbolic ending to the fires; an end to the official side of things. Those still suffering mental anguish from the event would be able to take some solace that with the cause known, steps could be taken to reduce or prevent another fire from starting in the same way.

Of course, there’d still be stories here and there about ongoing economic impacts or personal struggles, but it wouldn’t be quite the same.

Beyond the destruction, the fires assaulted our daily routines and our sense of safety. Without a cause, it’s as if the assailant (the fire in this case), got to walk free.

It’s not so much about assigning blame to a specific person (at least for me). We’ve likely all done something at some point that could have potentially caused a forest fire, whether it’s driving a vehicle through grass, shooting a gun, lighting fireworks, smoking, conducting a controlled burn or roasting marshmallows or hot dogs on a campfire.

And sure, many people have already moved on or will be able to put the events behind them even without a cause, but for others, it may well speed up the healing process and provide some much-needed closure.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
South Cariboo residents weigh in on Greyhound’s decision to pull service from Western Canada

Just Posted

One year after the fires

The weekly editorial for the 100 Mile Free Press

The 100 Mile House Wranglers Golf Tournament brings old friends together again

16 Alumni showed up to the tournament, including players from the 2015-16 KIJHL’s championship team

South Cariboo residents weigh in on Greyhound’s decision to pull service from Western Canada

Louise Greenwood, 100 Mile House “Not happy at all. It would be… Continue reading

Bike raffle winner at 100 Mile House’s Safeway ‘so meant to be’

Rebuilding after fire took their home, the Duits family was short one bike for daughter Elizabeth

Cross-Canada road trips

A weekly family column for the 100 Mile Free Press

VIDEO: Crews work tirelessly to save eagles caught in Kamloops wildfire

Fire managed to catch near the base of the tree, with the young eaglets unable to fly from danger

Former B.C. flight attendant protests sexual harassment outside YVR, asked to leave

Mandalena Lewis said she was handing out pamphlets outside YVR terminal when asked to leave

Belgium finishes 3rd at World Cup, beats England 2-0

France and Croatia will play in the final on Sunday at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow

Masterchef Canada winner opens catering company in B.C.

19-year-old Masterchef Canada winner Beccy Stables has moved to the Okanagan.

Police arrest Indigenous pipeline protester occupying B.C. park

Led by Kanahus Manuel, the Tiny House Warriors moved into park in Clearwater last week

B.C. man battles mysterious flesh-eating disease

Rod Erke wants others to be aware of the early warning signs of the deadly disease

VIDEO: Tree dancing in a Vancouver Island Sitka spruce

Aeriosa Vertical Dance soars with nature.

MONEY MONITOR: Key steps to getting out of credit card debt

B.C. residents carry the third-highest amount of credit card debt in Canada

B.C. RCMP investigating more racist slogans on First Nations signs

Police are investigating racist graffiti being posted on First Nations signs in the Kamloops area

Most Read