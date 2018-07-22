Now that we have a stage, what would you like to see come to Centennial Park?

Alex McCross, 93 Mile House

“Definitely lots of music and something for the kids. Get them up on the stage and get that stage fright in ‘em.”

Nicole Lindberg, 93 Mile House

“Music nights, local bands and food.”

Donna Lace, 100 Mile House

“Music in the Park, every couple weeks in the summer. That’s my main thing. It’s just such a lovely setting.”

Shauneen Carter, 108 Mile Ranch (with granddaughters Jaden and Kara Dewald)

“Local music, even local displays. There’s just so much talent in this town. Even summer outdoor plays.”

