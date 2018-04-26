Notley, Horgan looking for popularity with pipeline stances

A letter to the editor by Joe Sawchuk

To the editor:

Notley and Horgan are looking for popularity with pipeline stances.

In regards to the Kinder Morgan pipeline construction, two major items are being ignored.

One is that Alberta Premier Rachel Notley wants this pipeline construction to proceed so that it will help her in trying to win the Alberta provincial election for a second term in government next year.

Two is that B.C. Premier John Horgan has a minority government. Andrew Weaver, leader of the B.C. Green party definitely does not want the construction of the pipeline to proceed, and because of this, John Horgan is trying his best to accomplish this to avoid Andrew Weaver calling the NDP minority government down and sending B.C. taxpayers to another provincial election, that will definitely send John Horgan and the NDP back to the opposition side of the legislature.

Isn’t it amazing how the future political careers of two provincial premiers centres around a major pipeline construction project. Both Notley and Horgan never mention this in their photo ops.

The amazing conclusion to all of this will see the pipeline built, and at the completion of the pipeline construction, the premier of Alberta will be Jason Kenney, and the premier of B.C. will be Andrew Wilkinson. Unbelievable!

Joe Sawchuk

Duncan

