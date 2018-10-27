Not voting is not OK

The weekly editorial for the 100 Mile Free Press

Only 611 of the 1,365 people eligible to vote in the 2018 100 Mile House and District municipal election did so, just under 45 per cent.

The number of voters who exercised their right to vote was higher than in 2014 (580), and the growth in the number of voters in the 100 Mile area is a good thing, but 45 per cent is not a good look, especially when considering there are a number of people living outside the village’s limits who are willing to vote but can’t.

However, 100 Mile House is not the only community that failed to crack 50 per cent in voter turnout this year.

The City of Vancouver reported that only 39.43 per cent of its eligible voters cast a vote. New Westminister was even lower, at 29.97 per cent.

READ ALSO: ZZZzzzZZZzzzZzzzZZ

Voting is a fundamental right and moral obligation, and people shouldn’t be deterred from voting because they think their vote won’t count, or that it won’t change a thing. Elected officials have the power to make decisions that are either good or poor for an individual in their respective riding, which is why individuals should vote for their own best interests.

There are many countries in the world that prevent or try to deter its citizens from participating in the democratic electoral process.

Brian Kemp, the Secretary of State for Georgia, for example, is being sued by a civil rights group for allegedly suppressing the registration of 53,000 voters before the upcoming U.S. gubernatorial election in 2018. Of course, Kemp denies this.

Most of the registration applications were filed by minorities.

READ ALSO: PR follow up

Canada is no stranger to voter suppression scandal either.

We were hit with Robogate in 2011, when robocalls and real-person calls were reported to be telling potential voters that polling station locations had changed.

These calls were investigated by Elections Canada and the RCMP. In April 2014 Yves Côté, Commissioner of Canada Elections, concluded there was not sufficient evidence to believe the offence was committed. However, in August of the same year Michael Sona, a young Conservative staffer based in Guelph, Ont., was charged and convicted with willfully preventing or endeavouring to prevent an elector from voting in an election, a violation under the Canada Elections Act.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Residents have had enough of catering to squatters

Just Posted

A parade and late-night shopping spree in 100 Mile House

Moonlight madness and the Santa Claus Parade set to return on Nov. 23

Not voting is not OK

The weekly editorial for the 100 Mile Free Press

A slow motion, full-body workout for South Cariboo seniors

‘I don’t know what I would do without Tai Chi in my life’

Here’s what’s happening on Halloween in the South Cariboo

Get your haunt on

108 Mile yodels it’s way to an ‘amazing’ Oktoberfest

The kegs might have tapped out, but plenty of fun was still to be had

VIDEO: 10 most popular Halloween costumes of 2018

All outfits based on the most popular Google searches

UPDATE: Suspect in custody after fatal Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

The shooting was reported near the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighbourhood

Canadian Holocaust denier guilty of inciting hatred in German court

Monika Schaefer of Jasper, Alta., was in Germany visiting family when she was arrested in January on charges of ‘incitement of the people.’ ’

B.C. woman launches campaign for trick-or-treaters who can’t eat candy

The teal pumpkin is a welcome sign for families whose kids can’t have candy

Residential school ‘monster’ now lives in child-welfare system: senator

Sen. Murray Sinclair said there are more children in Canada’s child-welfare system today than there were at the height of residential schools

In longest World Series game, Dodgers outlast Red Sox in 18

Muncy plays hero with late homer for L.A.

Tighter safety measures ordered at B.C. site of natural gas pipeline blast

Enbridge told to limit gas flows at 80% pressure levels from blast site, northwest of Prince George

Police arrest head of biker club in 2016 Vancouver Island killing

Ricky Alexander is the president of the Devils Army Motorcycle Club based in Campbell River

VIDEO: UBC grads turn floor-cleaning machines into self-driving robots

Students will see seven new robots out cleaning floors, as part of a contract with AK Robotics

Most Read