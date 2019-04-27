On a recent drive acrossHighway 24, halfway across, I stopped to look at an old red truck sitting tucked away on a driveway behind a fence and gate. I had been searching for a while to find just the right one to plant beside my shop. I had seen this one before months ago, but it always seemed to elude me when travelling across 24. This one bright Monday morning, while heading west, there it was. I drove past it, turned around and went back to look at it.

Not being exactly what I was looking for, I got in my car, in no particular rush, I backed up, to be honest, kind of mindlessly. The driveway seemed large, what could go wrong! All of a sudden my left front tire and frankly half my car slips off the side of the driveway. Being an AWD [all-wheel drive], and applying the appropriate locks, I thought I could get out.

No such luck, I was being driven forward into a fence post.

I needed help. I walked out to the road, as embarrassed as one could be over such a silly incident. I stood there, not sure of what to expect.

The first few trucks whisked by only seeing a guy standing on the side of the road, blocking the view of my vehicle perhaps. I tried flagging, but could not muster up the gumption to raised my hand in embarrassment.

Finally one passed while I stood back helplessly, though I did raise my hand after he passed me. Luckily he looked back, likely saw the vehicle slanted off the road and turned around.

He came back, letting me expose my shame, crazy story and was so incredibly helpful. I did not need much help, but could not manage alone.

A gentle tug in exactly the right direction was all it took. I was free. I did not have any cash, but offered my card so he could email me and perhaps I could provide a slight gesture of my appreciation.

“No way, it’s the Cariboo after all,” was his only comment. We shook hands, I thanked him the best I could in my needless shame. Perhaps the fine gentleman viewed this as a small act from a regular guy in an older Ford diesel one tonne flatbed work truck.

To this person who helped out, thank you so much. You will not be forgotten. I will fondly recall your pleasant and selfless way every time I pass this spot on Highway 24 and anytime I pass someone in need. One good deed will have a lasting impact.

Your act has left a big impression, but no surprise eh! It’s the Cariboo after all.

Bryan Daly

Kamloops