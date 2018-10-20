NHL Previews: Part 2

The weekly sports column from the 100 Mile Free Press

This is part two of my NHL previews and this time I will be going through the Dark Horses of the league. Teams in this category will most likely lose out in making it to the playoffs, though one or two might sneak in by the skin of their teeth, some may also do worse.

RELATED: NHL PREVIEWS: PART 1

Usually, the Edmonton Oilers would be in the No-Way Jose category, but that would be too easy. Connor McDavid, aka the best player not named Sidney Crosby, and Leon Draisaitl will be leaned on heavily to get stuff done as Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Ryan Strome and Kailer Yamamoto prove their worth.

The Arizona Coyotes by all rights belong on the first list as well, but it’s so hard not to cheer for the underdog especially if it’s a dog that likes to skate on ice in the desert.

The Coyotes have a great cast this season though, with a bunch of young talent the club has acquired through drafts such as sophomore Clayton Keller, 20-year-old blueliner Jakob Chycrun, Christian Dvorak and Dylan Strome.

Some of them still need to prove they belong in the show but the Coyotes have supplemented them with a strong supporting cast of vets

such as forward Michael Grabner and resigning their captain and arguably their best player, Oliver Ekman-Larsson and three-time Stanely Cup winner, Niklas Hjalmarsson.

Roberto Luongo may be injured, but the Florida Panthers should be okay with James Reimer and Michael Hutchinson between the pipes in his stead. Saying that though, it’s hard to gauge if they belong in this category or the can dos. With players like Aleksander Barkov, Mike Hoffman, Jonathan Huberdeau and Evgenii Dadonov, they have a lot of firepower. Their blue line looks a little weak with only an injury-prone Aaron Ekblad and ageing Keith Yandle of note. However, Jason MacDonald, an undrafted rookie, has certainly made an impression in his debut.

As of Oct. 10, the Buffalo Sabres are third in the Atlantic Division but their fans shouldn’t celebrate just yet. Some teams like Tampa Bay are just waking up. However, with Detroit, Montreal, Florida and Ottawa most likely down for the count the Sabres may actually have a decent year.

Off-season trades have definitely risen the stock of the team, with Jeff Skinner, Conor Sheary and free agent Carter Hutton joining the team, they are definitely for the better.

brendan.jure@100milefreepress.net

@BrendanKyleJure.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
ZZZzzzZZZzzzZzzzZZ

Just Posted

NHL Previews: Part 2

The weekly sports column from the 100 Mile Free Press

Do you think 100 Mile House was ready for marijuana to be legal?

Armida Brandli Forest Grove “We have to have more meetings about it… Continue reading

100 Mile House Legion aghast from poppy donation theft

‘Maybe the honour system has gone out the window’

ZZZzzzZZZzzzZzzzZZ

The weekly editorial for the 100 Mile Free Press

Rave reviews for Chris Harris’ documentary launch in 100 Mile House

‘It’s life changing for people, honestly, it’s life changing to visit this place.’

Tommy Chong says cannabis legalization makes him proud to be a Canadian

Legendary marijuana advocate and comedian celebrates cultural milestone at Kelowna event

Team Canada gold medal winners for first time in world curling championship

Team Canada earned gold in Kelowna at the 2018 Winn Rentals World Mixed Curling Championship

B.C. passenger caught smoking weed in a car issued $230 fine

Saanich police did a field sobriety test on the driver and deemed it safe for him to drive

Payette invites critics to ‘come and spend a few days’ with her

Governor General Julie Payette made her first official to B.C. back in March

More pot stores expected in B.C. in coming ‘weeks and months’: attorney general

Attorney General David Eby and Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth visited the new BC Cannabis Store in the province’s Interior

Telus launches charitable foundation to help vulnerable youth

The Telus Friendly Future Foundation complements other social initiatives by the company, including Mobility for Good

Police say suspicious death of B.C. artist ruled a homicide

Patrick Zube Aylward’s body was found in a residence on a rural road outside of Seton Portage, west of Lillooet, B.C.

Temporary roads being built in areas affected by landslide in northern B.C.

Emergency Management BC news release says Disaster Financial Assistance is available to eligible residents of the Peace River Regional District who may have been affected by the landslides

B.C. tickets win big in Lotto Max draw

Jackpot carried over; B.C. tickets share Max Millions prizes

Most Read