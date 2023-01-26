New webpage for Watch Lake-Green Lake community

The Watch Lake-Green Lake Community Association is very excited to inform our residents that we now have a webpage.

A huge thank you to Jane Rezende for creating this website, which you are now able to view at: www.watchgreenlakecommunityassoc.com.

The webpage has a list of activities that will be commencing next week at the Watch Lake Community Hall (WLCH) and if you are interested in participating, you can RSVP for that activity. A few examples are:

Online Book Club on Jan.25 and Feb. 22;

Drumming Circle on Jan. 28;

Free-Spirit Groove on Jan. 29;

Group Meditation on Feb. 13;

Gourmet & Medicinal Mushroom Log Cultivation Workshop on March 24 and 25;

Medicine Movement Class on May 30.

These activities are open to everyone from our community as well as other communities. For more information, the cost and to RSVP for these activities, please visit the site.

The WLGLCA Christmas dinner on Dec. 10, at the WLCH, was a huge success with 91 guests attending. The wonderful buffet included an assortment of foods such as turkey, ham and all the trimmings. After dinner, Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the elves arrived and wrapped gifts were given out to 18 children who attended.

Draws for the baskets and door prize were held at the end of the evening. Everyone had a wonderful time. A big thank you goes to all the individuals who donated items for the prizes, all the hardworking volunteers who decorated the community hall, took care of the registration of the guests, helped during the evening, and all who brought food for the dinner. Without all of you, this would not have been a success.

If you would like to rent the WLCH for receptions like weddings or anniversaries, birthday parties, get-togethers, meetings, and other activities, please contact Joni Guenther at 250-456-7330. She will gladly book the days you require for that special day.

Special wishes

Belated birthday wishes to Alice Duits for Jan. 21. Bubbly birthday wishes to Dale Heggtveit for Jan. 28 and both Jim Klink and Bob White for Feb. 14. Hope you have a wonderful day.

Calendar

Watch Lake-North Green Lake Volunteer Fire Deparment meets two to three times a month. The next two practices will be on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 6-8 p.m. New volunteers are always welcome. If you can find the time, come and join.

Please note that the WLGLCA next meeting will now be held on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at the WLCH. Social at 7 p.m. with the meeting commencing at 7:30 p.m.

Watch Lake & District Women’s Institute (WLDWI) meets every third Wednesday of each month at the WLCH at 11:30 a.m. Bring lunch. For more information, call Helen Eagle at 250-456-2413 or Joni Guenther at 250-456-7330.

Let me know

If you have community events, get-well, birthday or anniversary wishes or news you would like to share with the community, call the writer at 250-395-9082 or email at gisele.poliseno@gmail.com. I would love to hear from you.

