New ice rescue certified members for SAR

Members of South Cariboo Search & Rescue prepare to train in ice rescue techniques on Sulphurous Lake, April 30. (Diana Forster photo).

Residents were able to watch South Cariboo Search & Rescue’s Neil Mason instructing ice rescue training on Sulphurous Lake on April 30.

SAR member and resident Greg Rector warned residents in advance not to panic if they heard yells of HELP, and not to call 911!

He later reported a successful session, in that “the ice was rotten and we were able to fall through while walking on the lake!” The exercise concluded with five new ice rescue certified members.

Ladies Auxiliary

The Ladies Auxiliary (LA) to Deka Lake & District Volunteer Fire Department (DLDVFD) held their last AGM at Mountain Spruce Centre, May 4, the first since May 2019.

On that same day, a Free Press headline on social media declared: “Deka Lake Fire Hall off-limits to community,” followed by: “DLDVFD Firehall will not be available for community use following an abrupt vote by the Cariboo Regional District board last week that reversed its earlier decision to explore dual-use options for the facility.”

The LA’s newly-elected executive comprises President Kerrie LeGrand; vice-president Lorna Wiebe; secretary, Shelley Theriault; and treasurer, Karin Menning.

In April, as earlier promised, the LA donated $10,000 to the DLDVFD/CRD to fit out the department’s new truck. Then, at the AGM, their “last” $500 was donated to a community member who recently lost his home to fire.

LA members are now preparing to discuss their future.

Public hearing

A public Hearing re. the Brown Road subdivision will be held at 7 p.m., Thursday, 12 May (tonight) at ICC.

Residents can visit an Estate Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., May 21-22 at 6847 Judson Rd. For info, call 250-593-2384.

Markets

Don’t miss the first Loon Bay Craft Market, and first Sheridan Tailgate & Vendors’ Sale (Sheridan Market parking lot,) 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, May 21.

At Interlakes Community Centre ( 250-593-4869)

– Fitness with Dolores: Tuesdays, bi-weekly, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., from May 24

– The Log Cabin Quilters host Community Quilting, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, May 25. Members-only meet May 18 and June 1.

– Perogy Cooking Class: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, May 28. All-in cost: $20. Limited space. Call 250-593-4869 to reserve.

– Poker, 6:30 p.m., Saturdays: May 14 and 28. Monthly through summer: June 25, July 23, Aug. 27, Sept. 24. Buy-in $10, plus $2 for the hall. Play starts 7 p.m. sharp. The bar will be open.

– Board meeting: 7 p.m., May 30.

Cheers

Birthday bubbly goes to Sherry Fossum, Gail Larson and Herb Moser.

Congratulations on June 1 wedding anniversaries for Donna and Duncan Jarvis’ 59th and Ursula & Martin Scherrer’s 37th.

