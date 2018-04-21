Never-ending vehicle strugglesVehicles

This week my wife’s car started to make a weird noise. We brought it in and apparently one of the wheels was about to come off and not in a way that tightening the bolts was going to help with. I guess despite having four of them, losing a wheel makes a car undrivable (quite frankly that seems like poor design).

In any case, repairing it wasn’t really going to be worthwhile given the other obvious repairs that were imminently approaching on the horizon. This brings the total number of wrecked cars to about three in about five years. Although, is must be noted, that one was due to getting seriously rear-ended.

This brings us back to searching for a car. This really isn’t our forte. My wife will get so weary of looking at cars that before long she’s usually intent on buying even if we haven’t really run into the right thing yet. Additionally, with a lack of car knowledge on either of our parts, she usually insists based on the vibe she got from the person selling the car; as the record shows, this has had limited success.

Furthermore, while we tend to agree what we want out of a car, we have widely different tastes when it comes to preference on appearance. Her choice is usually for something that couldn’t be more non-descript while I tend to lean towards what she considers really ugly cars.

I tend to spend hours and hours, scouting local car dealerships, searching online for reviews and comparing but never coming to a conclusion. That’s never seemed truer than this time around. We can’t even decide whether we want to buy an SUV or a truck. The number of true SUVs seems to be shrinking every year with the majority of them being in the higher price ranges. You’d think with a smaller range of choice it would speed up the process, but it rather does the opposite: it can be a lot of money to spend and if like me, you spend about 10+ hour a week in it, you better be sure it’s something you like.

Anyways, I’m back to watching Top Gear and other car videos before my wife has had enough and we make a hasty decision.

If you want to get an office pool going on how long the next one will last, now is probably a good time to start your office pool.

