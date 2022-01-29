NDP should show respect to autism families

The changing of the calendar can often give us a fresh perspective, push us to try new things, or make needed changes. However, now that we are nearly a month into 2022, many of us are disappointed to see the NDP still hasn’t changed their minds about their misguided new autism funding model.

Last fall, the NDP made a rushed and surprise decision to announce changes to autism funding in B.C. As families, practitioners, and advocacy groups learned that the government planned to phase out individualized funding for children with autism, they were plunged into chaos and confusion, having not even been consulted.

For the thousands of people who depend on the current funding model, this news was not just a shock, but turned their worlds upside-down.

Under the individualized funding model, B.C. was a leader in autism care. The new proposed hub model will only serve to make services less accessible and create a longer waitlist. Instead of parents getting direct funding that they can put towards personalized services for their child, programs will now be run out of hubs around the province. The way it’s structured poses a particular challenge for people here in rural B.C., as families may be forced to travel for hours to the nearest hub to get the care they used to receive in their own communities.

Add dangerous weather — from wildfires to snowstorms — a lack of transit options, and frequent road closures, and getting reliable access to these hubs seems nearly impossible for rural British Columbians.

It’s beyond unacceptable that such sweeping changes to autism funding, which impact thousands of British Columbians, were made without the government including even a single autism organization in the decision-making process. The NDP refuses to acknowledge the very legitimate concerns that organizations and families have brought forward since the announcement.

My BC Liberal colleagues and I have been working hard to listen to families and advocates and ensure their voices are heard by this government. In fact, just last week I met with several different groups of parents who are deeply worried about the impacts of these changes.

Instead of creating further chaos and confusion with its top-down approach, the NDP minister needs to show some respect to B.C. families and carry out a full consultation, as they should have done from the start. B.C. families can’t afford further disruption from this government and their funding cuts.

100 Mile House