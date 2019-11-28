NDP puts on hold spy satellites on farmers

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett’s regular column for the 100 Mile Free Press

When news broke that Agriculture Minister Lana Popham was planning to use satellites to spy on farmers and ranchers, it sounded like more science fiction than a sincere policy announcement.

The thought of Big Brother looking over the shoulder of every member of the agricultural community drew outrage from across the province and against the NDP minority government in particular.

It’s hard to believe that Popham is still planning to use the sophisticated Radarsat 2 satellite to monitor the activities of unsuspecting farmers and ranchers day and night, seven days a week, in order to enforce heavy-handed legislation.

At stake are new rules prohibiting the construction of secondary residences on private property contained within the Agricultural Land Reserve (ALR), and Popham’s even more controversial ban on any value-added business on farms that are designed to earn a little extra income.

There are many in the agriculture industry who hold down full time jobs off-site just to make ends meet. Blocking any extra earning potential, such as the ability to set up a farm product retail outlet, like a corn stand, is a slap in the face. It seems the NDP is more concerned with protecting the land than supporting the people who grow our food.

Just a few weeks ago dozens farmers and ranchers showed up the Legislature to protest the new rules, including the construction ban on new residences for the next generation – sons, daughters, grandchildren – wanting to carry on the family business after their parents retire.

So when word got out that the agricultural community would be subject to satellite surveillance, Popham and the NDP received a wave of online outrage against their police-state mentality.

Within twenty-four hours, Popham was forced to back down temporarily, saying her pilot project would be “delayed.”

I can assure you Minister Popham, this fight is not over yet.

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Regulating fuel prices not a new idea

Just Posted

BREAKING NEWS: Police hunt on for man who tried to grab young girl in Barriere

Update: Police have received info and tips but investigation still active

Historic red stagecoach will be on the move

“We’re creating a new building for the red coach”

Over 100 hours of setup for Starry Nights

Ongoing fundraising campaign for urology outreach program

Family holding vigil in Boitanio Park after man dies Wednesday morning

Dorian Lindsay Johnny, 31, was located in the park and transported to hospital but later died

475 litres of fuel stolen from 100 Mile House business

The weekly RCMP report for the 100 Mile House area

Weaver says he will step down as Green leader in January, stay on as MLA

He says an interim leader could be someone who does not have a seat in the legislature

B.C. tour company fined $35K for baiting bears with peanut butter, meatballs

Case marks largest fine amount ever delivered in a B.C. court for attracting dangerous wildlife

Bill Peters apologizes to Calgary Flames in letter to GM after racism allegations

Peters remained employed by the Flames as of Wednesday night

Police seize drugs, $350K, arrest two men, during raids in Kamloops

Drugs believed to be cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and marijuana were found

‘It was getting terrifying:’ Toronto students attend hearing for alleged feces-thrower

The case had to be moved to a larger courtroom to accommodate throngs of onlookers

Penguins rally for wild 8-6 triumph over Canucks

Pittsburgh scores 6 times in third period against Vancouver

Cat found emaciated inside Chinese shipping container to be adopted, BC SPCA says

At first she froze in terror every time she saw a human, but now Journey is on the road to recovery

‘Awful scene out of a movie’: Woman witnesses vicious beating of senior at Abbotsford bus stop

‘The old man didn’t or couldn’t fight back’

North Vancouver man, 21, facing child porn charges after police search home

Dylan Phillips is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 11

Most Read