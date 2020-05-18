MP Cathy McLeod offers condolences on Snowbird tragedy

A letter from local MP Cathy McLeod

To the editor,

It is with a heavy heart that I want to express my most sincere condolences to the Canadian Forces Snowbird organization, at the tragic loss of one of their members, and the serious injuries sustained by another.

Our nation was thrilled as they undertook Operation Inspiration with the goal of boosting morale among Canadians as we have all endured COVID-19. We all watched with pride yesterday as they arrived in Kamloops. Like all families across the nation we gathered today to watch this legendary symbol of Canada.

Sunday was such a terrible tragedy, my heart goes out to the families, friends and to all our Canadian Forces members. Just as they were there for us, I know that everyone in Kamloops and every Canadian is there for the Snowbird family now.

Cathy McLeod

Kamloops—Thompson—Cariboo MP

