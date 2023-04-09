Mountain Spruce Community Centre hosting Ladies Night

Mountain Spruce’s Spring Market on April 22 will host all these vendors, several with their own beautiful creations. (Photo submitted)

The ideas just keep coming! Ladies Night at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, is entitled “Mystery Box Team Cooking Challenge”!

Each team will receive a box of ingredients, from which they have one hour to come up with a recipe, cook it and serve it! Teams will be allowed to steal another team’s ingredients if they answer questions correctly, and the tasting will be done by all participants. The cost is $5 per person for ingredients, and RSVP is mandatory to ensure sufficient supplies.

They will also be holding a Spring Market at 7571 Pettyjohn Road, Sulphurous Lake on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All tables are sold. Come see what 14 vendors of only new goods, some handmade, have for you to purchase. Refreshments are available.

Interlakes

Community Centre

(ICC)

At last, ICC has been able to schedule a line-dancing class! Come enjoy from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Mondays, May 1, 8, 15, and 29. Bring your indoor runners! Members’ drop-in fee is $2; no reservations are required.

Farm Life

RSVP is mandatory by April 15 for the free “Farm Life 2023” at ICC, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 6. Lunch is provided. Hosted by The Country Pedlar, featured sessions comprise: poultry; hog; equine; forage; invasive species; permaculture; Olds College info. RSVP to thecountrypedlar@gmail.com or text 250-593-4114.

Bridge Lake

Photo Group

Pre-COVID, the Bridge Lake Photo Group had a very popular exhibition at ICC every year.

But now, their exhibition is at Parkside Art Gallery for over a month until May 6.

We should all attend to support our wonderful local photographers, many of whom we know personally.

Area L Director

Our new Cariboo Regional District Area “L” Director, Eric de Vries, is always available at 250-706-2758. If you, personally, wish to be put on his e-mail list, just call him and add your name.

Greetings

Birthday bubbly goes to Lola Sullivan, Mel Grahn and Ken Miller.

Many congratulations to Johann and Ken Miller and Jen and Dave Ostlund, both of whom celebrate their silver wedding anniversary on April 11.

CALENDAR

Easter Egg Hunt (all ages) at MSCC Park (6335 Mahood Lake Rd): Noon to 2 p.m., Saturday, April 8.

Children’s Easter Party at Lone Butte Community Hall: 1 to 3 p.m., Sunday, April 9.

Log Cabin Quilters at ICC: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday April 12 and 26 are for Community Quilting; April 19 is for members only.

Kids Space at ICC: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Thursday April 13 and 27.

Ladies Night at MSCC: 6:30 p.m., Thursday, April 13: see above.

Crib at MSCC: 7 p.m., April 14 and 28.

Jam Night at MSCC: 7 p.m., Saturday, April 15.

Highland 4-H CLOVERBUD meeting at ICC: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., April 16.

Tack Sale (table or trunk) at Lone Butte Community Hall: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., April 16. Vendor deadline April 10. Book at southcaribooea@gmail.com or call 250-644-4388.

Arts and Crafts at ICC (children aged 5 to 13): 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., April 18.

Yoga with Cambria at ICC: 6 p.m., April 18.

Resin Workshop (19+) at MSCC: 6 to 9 p.m., April 19; $60. RSVP mandatory.

Interlakes Horse Club meets at ICC: 6:30 p.m., April 20.

Highland 4-H Club meets at ICC: 5:30 p.m., April 21.

Spring Market at MSCC: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, April 22; see above.

Poker at ICC: 6:45 p.m., Saturday, April 22. Play starts at 7 p.m. sharp. Buy-in $10, plus $2 for the hall.

Cardio with Dolores at ICC: 9 a.m., Friday April 14 and 28 and 9:30 a.m., Sunday, April 23.

Make Donuts at MSCC: 1:30 p.m., April 26; RSVP mandatory.

Games Night at MSCC: 7 p.m., Saturday, April 29.

Farm Life 2023 at ICC: May 6. RSVP by April 15: see above.

