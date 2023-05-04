Mountain Spruce Community Centre bustling with activities

Joy Roberts, a member of winning Team 4, checked on the progress of their “30 perfect chicken meatballs” at MSCC’s recent Cooking Challenge. (Diana Forster photo)

The Mountain Spruce Community Centre’s April 13 Ladies’ Night saw 25 ladies being divided into four teams for the Mystery Box Team Cooking Challenge, after a “sniff and tell” test of three herbs.

Ingredients were supplied for what was to become the plat principal, 30 perfect chicken meatballs, created in less than one hour. After the required taste tests by all cooks, the winners were Team 4—Sonja Olsen, Christine Reed, Joy Roberts, Yvonne Smith, Lynne VanLaarhoven and Lorraine—each of whom won a $10 gift certificate from The Country Pedlar.

In case you couldn’t make it or want to do it again, there will be another one on October 12, and you can RSVP as soon as you wish.

April 19’s second Resin Workshop, instructed by Chris, Tall Dutchman Design, kept the creative juices flowing admirably, such that students highly recommend him.

The April 22 Spring In Here Market was a great success, with the huge door prize, provided by the generous vendors, being won by Diane Oleson. Very special thanks go to Russ of Moosehaven Resort for plowing his driveway for market parking!

With instruction from Lake Thyme Floral, create a Mother’s Day Planter which you can enjoy all summer long, at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, May 10. The fee is $56. RSVP is mandatory. You can register/e-transfer to mtnspruce@gmail.com or call/text Shannon at 604-617-7863

Games Night (fourth Saturday of the month) has been cancelled for the summer.

PENCIL

DRAWING

CLASSES

Sulphurous’ well-known pencil artist, Bryan Austerberry, is offering two more sessions at Parkside Art Gallery, for those aged 14 and up. Each session provides 12 hours of instruction over three Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and costs $120.

The first session is June 10, 17 and 24. The second is July 8, 15 and 22.

Registration and payment are required in advance. Contact Bryan via messenger, his Facebook post, or e-mail/e-transfer brasart6@gmail.com

INTERLAKES

COMMUNITY

CENTRE (ICC)

At its mid-April board meeting, the Cariboo Regional District approved $50,000 to install solar panels at ICC, a project of the Roe Lake and District Recreation Commission. These monies come from the 2023 Solar Panels envelope of the Community Works Fund, which has supported several other community halls in receiving regional district funding.

In addition to the huge economic benefits of solar, it’ll be a real treat to have daylight inside the almost 35-year-old, and well-used, hall!

LAKEVIEW

CEMETERY

It’s time for the annual Clean-Up of our peaceful little oasis at Roe Lake. Please bring your shovels, rakes and wheelbarrows, and come help from 9 a.m. to noon, Sunday, May 7. Info from Jody at 250-395-0836.

LOON BAY

CRAFT MARKET

Loon Bay Craft Market opens Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and runs every Saturday through Sept. 2. Vendors wishing to reserve a $15 space may e-mail martinandmai@telus.net or call Joan at 250-593-2353.

BRIDGE LAKE

MARKET

New this year, Bridge Lake General Store will be hosting a Market on their property, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Sunday from June 4 to October 1. Vendors may set up from 9 a.m. Call 250-593-9355 to book your $15 space or ask questions.

GREETINGS

Birthday bubbly goes to Nicki Bonter and Dave Ostlund.

CALENDAR

Women’s Fair, South Cariboo Recreation Centre: Ladies (19+) Night, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., May 5. Public market, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 6.

Farm Life 2023 at ICC: May 6 (RSVPs were required by April 15).

Lakeview Cemetery Clean-up, 9 a.m., Sunday, May 7

Line-Dancing at ICC (drop-in): 1:30 to 2:30 p.m, May 8, 15 and 29. Members pay $2; non-members, $3.

Log Cabin Quilters at ICC: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Wednesdays. May 10, 24 and 31 are for Community Quilting. May 17 is for members only.

Mothers’ Day Planter Workshop at MSCC: 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 10: see above.

Crib at MSCC: 7 p.m., May 12 and 26.

Ladies Night at MSCC: 6:30 p.m., May 18

Jam Night at MSCC: 7 p.m., Saturday, May 20.

Poker at ICC: 6:45 p.m., Saturday, May 27. Play starts at 7 p.m. sharp. Buy in $10, plus $2 for the hall.

