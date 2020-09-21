A battle is brewing over where to locate the local Cenotaph (Kelly Sinoski, 100 Mile Free Press photo)

More room needed to honour veterans

To the Editor,

Re: the Cenotaph

Putting the Cenotaph at the Rec Centre is the best idea. There’s room there for all the people that honour the vets here on Nov. 11 plus the parade that used to wind down Birch Avenue.

Plus, the ceremony can take place inside where the elderly can sit and relax. There isn’t enough room at the Visitor Centre and the visitors passing by and stopping there aren’t going to be honouring our vets like the residents of 100 Mile House and the surrounding communities. Let’s move on with this. Nov. 11 isn’t too far in the future!

Lou Stevens

70 Mile House

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

100 Mile House

