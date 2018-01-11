More human interest stories please

A letter to the editor by Esther Darlington

Dear Editor,

Buried in the seemingly endless details of what was news in 2017, are stories about people.

People who have lost their homes, all their possessions. Everything except their dignity; their capacity to survive.

I don’t know about you, but I would like to know how they are coping; how they are rebuilding their lives; how they are feeling in the aftermath of personal loss most of us can’t imagine.

In the media, it’s called Human Interest. For instance, I would like to know how the local Indian Band is coping with the loss of houses, equipment, etc.; how some of the residents of Boston Flats Trailer Park have coped, and how they have been able to rebuild their lives, or if they are still dealing with the trauma of loss. These are the kind of personal stories that make newspapers worth reading.

As a former editor and weekly newspaper publisher, that’s what I’m interested in.

Esther Darlington

Ashcroft

