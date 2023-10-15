MLA’S CORNER: British Columbians suffering from NDP’s middle-class squeeze

Lorne Doerkson is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin. (Black Press Media file photos)

No matter where you live in British Columbia, whether it’s Williams Lake or Victoria, there is one common truth: life has never been more unaffordable.

Every visit to the grocery store is accompanied by the shock of rising prices, and every trip to the gas station gets more painful as prices hit levels that would’ve been unimaginable just two years ago.

The NDP’s middle-class squeeze is crushing families to the point where over half of B.C. households are now just $200 or less away from insolvency at the end of each month.

People are living paycheque-to-paycheque and struggling to keep up as their real income drops and essential costs soar.

It’s hard to have a conversation with anyone in the province where the topic doesn’t get shifted to just how expensive gas, groceries, or housing is right now.

Meanwhile, David Eby’s NDP government continues to pat themselves on the back for meaningless announcements and photo-ops, instead of taking action.

The reality is that we need more than empty words.

Results matter, and right now British Columbia is experiencing terrible results by any metric. We have the highest rents in Canada, the worst housing affordability in North America, and the highest gas prices and gas taxes in the country.

We have low-income seniors living in their cars because they cannot afford to put a roof over their heads. This has become the “new normal” under David Eby’s NDP.

We must reject this new normalization of NDP failure and expensive living.

How much longer do British Columbians have to wait for this NDP government to take real action on affordability?

Cost-of-living is the number one issue for families right now, and David Eby has failed to offer any real solutions on the affordability of groceries, gas, and housing.

Over the past few years, I have used this space many times to suggest tangible ways the government could address affordability and reduce the growing burden on B.C. families, but the NDP has so far refused to take action.

People deserve better.

