Mini monster

A weekly family column for the 100 Mile Free Press

For a little while now, my son has been walking. However, it’s only been the last few weeks that he’s been doing it as his main mode of getting around. Meaning that now, a few weeks in, he’s really starting to zoom around.

He’s always been a big fan of recycling. Luckily there won’t really be any for him to grab for a bit as I just took it to the Lac la Hache refuse station today.

When the recycling is full enough that the lid doesn’t quite close, though, he’ll go straight for the beverage cans every single time. Like any kid, it only takes having your eyes off of him for a few seconds.

In truth, he already seems a little obsessed with being an adult between his obsession with cans and his propensity for putting anything that looks remotely like a cell phone (primarily remotes) to his ear follow by some incomprehensible jibber-jabber followed by the word “bye” before he slams it down.

READ ALSO: Double whammy

Using remotes as cellphones is something that’s mostly cute and harmless, although it’s a bit too early to jump on the technology bandwagon. This is especially true because we don’t have any TV remotes, leaving him just the AC remote, which we’ve never used.

His fondness for cans is a different matter. Aside from it being a little gross to play with things from the recycling (he gets sticky enough all on his own), there’s a realistic concern that he could cut himself on either the sharp opening or the can lid. Granted on the scale of grievous injuries he could obtain (such as touching a hot fireplace in the winter) this is relatively minor.

However, the real menace is when he combines this favourite activity, with his favourite room. You’ll put him down next to you and flip the laundry or dinner and before you know it, he’s stuffed multiple empty cans in the toilet. Of course, we have two baby gates, but he’s known how to open those since before he could walk, even if he hasn’t always had the strength for it.

Oh well, I guess that’s still preferable to him sticking his toothbrush in the (cold) fireplace ash. I guess ash and charcoal toothpaste are a thing though.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Summer Games

Just Posted

Highway 97 reopened to single lane traffic after mudslide

Alternate routes are through Highways 1, 5 and 24

Around 40 wildfires discovered in 100 Mile House zone since July 30

The largest fire still classified as out of control fire in the area is 1.5 hectares

B.C. conservation officers ticket $4.5K in fines for unlawful campfires

East Kootenay conservation officers issued four fines Friday night due to separate campfires burning

Mini monster

A weekly family column for the 100 Mile Free Press

Summer Games

A weekly sports column from the 100 Mile Free Press

Trudeau met by protesters, supporters while visiting B.C. forestry centre

“I just wanted to say what a pleasure it is to be here today with all of you.”

Blue Jays make it 3 straight wins over sagging M’s in Seattle

Estrada outduels Paxton in 5-1 Toronto triumph

Stampeders improve to 7-0 with 27-18 win over Lions

B.C. falls to 2-4 after loss in Calgary

Similkameen grassfire put out within ‘a stones throw’ from homes

Bud Gottfriedson and his family was woken up when two grass fires were within 100 metres of his home at the side of Highway 3. Highway was closed 10 km east of Keremeos.

Video of man taunting bison in Yellowstone National Park goes viral

The bison is seen roaming amid stopped traffic – until a man starts ‘harassing’ it, officials say

Real talk: who gets all your rewards points when you die?

From Air Miles to PC points, loyalty programs vary in how to transfer rewards

Order of British Columbia inducts 14 accomplished residents

Politician David Anderson, gardener Brian Minter, educator Mary Kitagawa among recipients

UPDATED: 1 man dead after tornado rips through Manitoba community

Multiple structures near the rural community of Alonsa, Man., were shredded by the twister

Ontario government to bring back buck a beer by Labour Day: source

Province had buck-a-bottle beer but the Liberal government quietly hiked the minimum price in 2008

Most Read

  • Summer Games

    A weekly sports column from the 100 Mile Free Press

  • Mini monster

    A weekly family column for the 100 Mile Free Press