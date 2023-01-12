Mayor Maureen Pinkney reflects on 2022

Maureen Pinkney

Mayor, 100 Mile House

Starting a year with COVID restrictions still looming, and limitations on business, health care, and personal contacts, we still moved forward with many essential projects within our community.

We continued to rebuild, repair, and replace underground infrastructure – must-needed water, sewer and roads – and added some permanent speed bumps with more to come, providing safety to our residents.

Our grounds crew kept our community ‘blooming’ all year: amazing care and attention to all of our grounds, soccer fields, ball fields, Centennial Park, the boulevards, and receiving four Blooms from Communities In Bloom as well as the special award for our Birch Avenue Plant displays creativity.

At the Visitor Information Centre, we updated the grounds, added the outdoor washrooms, E-Bikes, and a bike repair station. So beautiful and enjoyed by travellers, as well as everyone from the entire South Cariboo.

We thankfully welcomed back the Farmers Markets, Hot July Nights – with the biggest show ever – as well as events at the Community Hall, including the CCCTA’s 60th annual AGM, our Remembrance Day Celebration, the Santa Clause Parade, The Emperor’s New Clothes pantomime at Martin Exeter Hall, and the Wranglers Hockey Club.

All of this really helps our local businesses.

We were truly honoured to share in the flag-raising ceremony of the Canim Lake Band’s flag at the District Office. A start to truth and reconciliation recognizing that we live, work and play on the territory of the Secwepemc Peoples’ land.

A year in our town would just not be the same without the countless efforts of the many volunteers who help to facilitate everything that happens. Volunteers are the backbone to our community. If you are new to town, the best way to meet people is to join a group that interests you. You are all so valued, appreciated and needed. You have the deepest respect of all of our community for all you do.

Bringing forward from 2022 will be the continued and always ongoing work of our assets, roadways, water lines, sewer and stormwater.

Much of our lines have been replaced over the past five years, but many are still at critical levels where they are at the end of their life and must be addressed. This takes funding and time, and unfortunately is an inconvenience as well.

We will continue to work on the big issues our town has, with housing, jobs, health care. As with the rest of the province and B.C., these are essential, but we are not alone in these needs so it is a tough fix.

We have many new strategies: replacing signage, Community Hall repairs, which will soon be out to the public for input, and engagement with all volunteer sectors and societies. Help us get on the same page by coming to see us at council and let us know where you stand.

We are working with all levels of government to encourage development in our area for jobs and housing of all kinds. And we will continue to leverage our funding best we can with grants and other funding to get the best bang for our buck and achieve the most we can for our residents.

Council, mayor and councillors are all here to work on your behalf. Let us know your thoughts. I am in my office on most Monday mornings and Thursday afternoons. You can book an appointment at the district office or just drop in.

We are also all approachable when you see us around town.

Thank you for your support this past year and we all look forward to seeing great things happen in 2023. Wishing everyone the very best in health and happiness.

