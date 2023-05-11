Markets, fair coming to 108 Mile Ranch

Julie Bell and Ulli Vogler clean the church ahead of the grand opening of the 108 Mile Heritage site on May 20. (Kelly Sinoski photo)

It’s spring and that means 108 Mile Ranch is gearing up for a busy summer!

The activities kick off this Saturday, May 13 with a Yard Sale at the 108 Heritage Site. At least 15 vendors have already signed up for the tail-gate event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There are still spots available so call Marianne to book your spot – it’s $10 – at 250-845-8017 or 250-398-0841 or email Lawrencemaryann@hotmail.com. You can also bring your own table and sell from there. Carol’s Canteen will be on site with hotdogs and drinks.

Saturday market

Members of the 108 Heritage Site have started sprucing up the museum and other outbuildings for the season’s grand opening on May 20, which coincides with the annual summer market, held every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They have a lot of vendors signed up so make sure you pop by if you get a chance for some unique items, fresh veggies or canned goods and jams. The market will also feature its thrift store, which I’m told is going to be bigger and better than last year!

108 Mile Community Hall

The 108 Mile Ranch Community Association is getting ready for its second 108 Fair on May 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The annual event will include the summer market at the Heritage site as well as events at Mile 108 Elementary, the 108 Mile Volunteer Fire Department and the South Cariboo Regional Airport. Fun for everyone.

Speaking of the RCA, the board has some new faces, following the resignations of former chair Donna White and secretary-treasurer Shirley McInnes last month. No reason was given for their resignations. Michele Spence and William Shepherd agreed to join the board as chair and vice-chair, respectively with Debbie Savoy taking over as secretary-treasurer. Other directors include Ingrid Meyer, Dan Jackson and Laura Oliffe. Emmylou Stoeter has been appointed as the new hall manager, with Carol Thorne as the hall janitor.

During the last meeting, the board raised concerns about several inconsistencies in the hall’s bookkeeping, such as missing receipts and a lack of itemization for work done on the Greenspace project, and said it is working to rectify the situation. More information can be found in the minutes on the 108 Mile Community Hall website at https://108ranch.com/108-rca/. The next RCA meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on May 17 at the hall and is open to the public.

Other news

Brenda Reid was the big winner at the last 108 Mile Bingo night, taking home $200 and one night at the Kamloops Coast Hotel.

The Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC was back in town last week to stock 108 Mile Lake with more Rainbow Trout – perfect timing for the pelicans, which have recently returned to 108 Mile and Sepa lakes.

