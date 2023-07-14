Loon Bay Craft market has something for everyone

Bob Beaumont of Creations by Bob with his stunning set of measuring spoons, which come in various eye-catching colours. (Photo submitted)

Loon Bay Craft Market

Every Saturday brings a plethora of mostly handmade creations to the Loon Bay Saturday Craft Markets. One such vendor is Shan, whose “hair-holders’—for want of a better description—are cute, frilly, charming, sedate, or classical, something for everyone. Then there are the tried and true like Bob Beaumont who makes the most wonderful pens. But, for the first time this year, I saw his phenomenally fancy set of measuring spoons which would make an amazing shower or wedding present.

The market continues every Saturday until September 2 so be sure to drop by.

Interlakes 31st BCRA Rodeo

On Saturday and Sunday, August 5/6 at Interlakes Rodeo Grounds, off Highway 24 at East Sheridan Lake Road. Get your tickets at the gate: adults, $20/day; seniors and kids $15/day.

Enjoy all the hair-raising rodeo rides from 1 p.m., as well as wild horse races and wild ponies for the kids.

Then you can dance to One in the Chamber from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. that evening at Interlakes Community Centre (ICC).

New Eatery

Recognized as Interlake’s “best cook ever,” in various places for many years, Marie Erickson is back. Sweet Marie’s Burgher Shack opened in May at Interlakes Corner, right beside the car wash. For now, Marie is doing only take-out, on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can order at 250-644-9987, and check her Facebook page for menu ideas and prices. At the moment, Marie is only accepting cash. (My apologies to Marie, because I just realized that this wasn’t in the Free Press before now, so I‘m sorry I must have inadvertently deleted it somewhen!)

Celebration of Life

A Celebration of Life for Jim Sullivan, who passed away June 9, is scheduled for 2 p.m., Saturday, August 12 at ICC. A resident of Deka District for many decades, Jim’s numerous friends are invited to join his family in bringing their special memories.

Quilt Show

Enjoy seven years’ worth of stunning quilts since the last show by our Log Cabin Quilters. Drop in to ICC on Saturday, July 22, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or Sunday, July 23, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is only $5. Note that all men and children aged under 12 are admitted free! Lunch is available in the tearoom.

Bridge Lake Fair

Vendors requiring a $10 space at the August 20 Fair at ICC should contact this writer, either by phone or Facebook PM.

Fishing Derbies

Mountain Spruce Community Centre Society’s (MSCC) Fishing Derby & Raffle on Sulphurous and Hathaway Lakes is from dawn to 2 p.m., Saturday, August 5. Weigh in from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sahaydak’s dock, 7560 Pettyjohn, Sulphurous or at Moosehaven Resort, Hathaway Lake. Community barbecue (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and prizes (2:30 p.m.) will be at MSCC, 7571 Pettyjohn Road. Three grand raffle prizes and lots of door prizes are available. Tickets are $10 from Donex Pharmacy or Moosehaven Resort or call 250 706 2750.

The “Ratepayers” (DLDRA) Fishing Derby, on Deka Lake, is from dawn to 2 p.m., Sunday, August 6. Weigh in at Access #6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Adult tickets, $10; youth, $5. Their annual general meeting is 3 p.m. at 7598 Clearview Rd, followed by derby prizes at 4 p.m., and a barbecue at 5 p.m.

Greetings

Birthday bubbly goes to Sharon Crossley, Nicky Dayman, Joice Jenewein, Rose Magnusson, Carissa Ruscheinsky, Harry Bishop and Joe Dayman.

Many congratulations to Rita & Al Nordquist on their 66th wedding anniversary today! And to Barb & Ted Kerr on their 52nd and for Laurie & Gary Sayenchuck’s 10th.

Calendar

Ladies Night (19+) at MSCC: 7 to 10 p.m. tonight! Wine & Belly Dancing with Kerri Mingo of Baladi Babes. $20 fee plus wine @ $5 per glass. RSVP to check on space.

Cardio at ICC: 9:30 a.m., Sundays, July 16 and 30.

Quilt Show at ICC: July 22/23: see above

Interlakes Horse Club Gymkhana/Horsemanship Series: July 23 at Interlakes Rodeo Grounds; open to non-members. Give it a try, at your own pace.

Board meeting at ICC: 7 p.m., July 24

Art of Music at ICC for homeschoolers aged four to 12: 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 25. Drop in; no fee. Info from Karma 250-593-0103

Darts & Games Night, Licensed (19+) at MSCC: 6:30 to 10:30 p.m., July 29. Must RSVP before July 15.

Fishing Derbies, Mahood Lake Corridor, August 5 and 6: see above.

DLDRA Annual General Meeting: 3 p.m., Sunday, August 6 at 7598 Clearview Road. Derby prizes at 4 p.m.. Barbecue at 5 p.m.

Perseid Meteor Shower from MSCC Park: Saturday, August 12. Details to follow.

