Log Cabin Quilters assist Deka Lake fire victim

When the Log Cabin Quilters (LCQ) learned that Deka Lake’s Pat Davies had lost his home and belongings to fire on April 30, they did what they frequently and generously do – presented him with an absolutely perfect Cariboo quilt.

Pat expressed his appreciation to LCQ and the many residents who had provided assistance after his devastating loss.

New buoys

Deka Lake & District Ratepayers Association has now placed the buoys in Deka’s channel. They ask boaters to be cautious going through and, if they break one or see one drifting loose, to pick it up and let them know. And please also advise them if one is missing. (DLDRA at 604-209-4512)

They also warn that they do not put a buoy at the sunken island by the boys’ camp, on the left going into the “big end.” However, if anyone wishes to place one, extra blocks and buoys are available.

Fishing derby

Deka District was experiencing a dearth of long weekend activities until Sulphurous Lake decided to hold a May 21 “informal fishing derby,” which was very well received. Some four dozen anglers weighed in and caught 22 kokanee, with $450 proceeds going to Sulphurous Lake Firehall.

The derby was generously hosted by Dwayne Lenihan and Larina Bouwman who handled registration and weigh-in, and supplied the hotdogs!

Mike Mitchell and Don Scott tied for first with 1.51 lb fish; 2nd, Kody Saunders, 1.47; 3rd, Marissa Miller, 1.46; 4th, Ken Kineshanko, 1.39; and 5th, Mike Pittenger, 1.38 lbs.

Sincere appreciation goes to prize donors BC Outdoors Magazine, BC Outdoors Sport Fishing TV, and Cleanway Supplies.

Given the derby’s success, it is likely to become an annual event.

Condolences

Deka residents were shocked and saddened to learn that Gord Davie passed away May 16 after suffering a stroke. Deepest sympathy is extended to his wife, Wendy, and his family and friends.

Upcoming events

Log Cabin Quilters’ final meetings at Interlakes Community Centre before summer break include: Community Quilting, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesdays, June 8 and 22; and a members-only meet June 15.

Bridge Lake Fair entry booklets are available. Please ask for one at any local general store, The Country Pedlar, Horse Lake Garden Centre, the Impossible Knot or Donex Pharmacy & Department store. Interlakes residents can collect one from me and 100 Mile area residents may call Marion at 250-644-2418.

The Interlakes Farmers’ (et al) Market opens June 4 and every Saturday until Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at “Interlakes Corner.” For info, vendors should contact davidlaing121@gmail.com

Cheers

Birthday bubbly goes to Becky Citra, Sherry Fossum, Gail Larson, Vera Rottluff and Olga Tomlinson. Many congratulations to Dolores and John Frame on their 66th wedding anniversary, June 9.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House