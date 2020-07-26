LETTERS: Legion seeks to move Cenotaph and find venue for Remembrance Day Service

An RCMP officer and two cadets watch over the Cenotaph in downtown 100 Mile House on Remembrance Day in 2017. (File photo)

To the Editor,

To anyone who listened to 840AM Country Radio Tuesday morning, our Legion president passionately put forward a controversy that we have with the town of 100 Mile House Council.

1. Upon the news that we are being informed by the town that the fire marshall has declared the community hall too small and would put people at risk for overcrowding at our Remembrance Day services: we therefore put forth that we have the services at the arena as they have the room and parking for all, handicapped and our veterans. Also, kitchen facilities for us to serve our hot dogs and hot chocolate, a Legion tradition.

2. As for the movement of our Cenotaph, we would like to move it from in front of the community centre, where it was put in 1994 by Legion Branch #260, to the plane crash memorial by the info centre where it would get more respect and a high profile as thousands of people would see it: tourists as well as our town attending events in the area.

3. Both of these issues were turned down by council. We are not asking for the moon and there is no expense to the town, just permission to use these areas, as Legion Branch #260 has supported the community for the last 61 years, putting out $180,000, not to mention that we are being charged in excess of $400 a month for taxes, which many legions do not get taxed on.

We want everyone to know that this is a decision passed by the executive. We would like the community to support us in this endeavour.

Please call your local representative. This is for 100 Mile House and the surrounding areas. Again, thank you members and community; please support us vocally. Phone the District of 100 Mile House at 250-395-2434.

Yours,

Heather Prodnuk

Membership Chair

Remembrance DayRoyal Canadian Legion

