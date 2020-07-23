LETTERS: Coronavirus pandemic and the use of face coverings

The community of 100 Mile House has to date been spared the direct effects of the coronavirus

To the Editor,

As far as it is possible to know, the communities of 100 Mile House and Williams Lake and their local areas have to date been spared the direct effects of the coronavirus.

That fortunate state is certain to change with the growing influx of visitors from other parts of the province and Canada where the virus is more prevalent.

The question, therefore, arises as to how residents of the Cariboo can remain free from infection, and there is a simple answer that will protect us if we act prudently and swiftly.

Experience south of our border and elsewhere around the world makes it clear that the use of face coverings provides a significant and effective barrier to the transmission of the virus, especially when worn in combination with recommended social distancing. And while the wearing of a mask is to some extent uncomfortable, the discomfort is negligible in contrast with the dangers of widespread infection.

The time to start practising social distancing and the wearing of masks in public spaces is NOW. To wait until the virus has made its way into our communities, is to do so too late.

This letter is intended to appeal to residents and business owners throughout our region to start putting into practice the simple steps that have been shown to be so effective elsewhere, and to do so before it is too late.

Yours sincerely,

Graham Leslie

108 Mile Ranch

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.