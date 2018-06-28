LETTER: Support the South Cariboo Aquaplex Initiative

To the editor:

Now that our recent referendum vote has reached an overwhelming “no,” is it time to think about a pool?

Not an Olympic size pool with a gym, weight room etc., but a pool for all ages, with wheelchair accessibility, available for children’s swim classes, adult aquasize programs, lap lengths and men’s and women’s change rooms, with secure lockers, drop in fees, monthly fees, even yearly memberships.

How many more professionals with families, i.e. doctors dentists etc., could we attract if there facility were available in 100 Mile House?

As there are so many wonderful lakes in the Cariboo, I feel it would be imperative for our children to be taught to swim in a safe environment, but to travel to Williams Lake or Kamloops is too far and too costly.

Many of our local physicians say how beneficial a pool would be for people needing rehab or with mobility issues.

I have recently written a letter of support for the South Cariboo Aquaplex Initiative and emailed it to sccaquaplexinitiative@hotmail.com and recommend others do the same.

Sue Stephens

Horse Lake

