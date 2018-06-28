LETTER: Support the South Cariboo Aquaplex Initiative

A letter to the editor by Sue Stephens

To the editor:

Now that our recent referendum vote has reached an overwhelming “no,” is it time to think about a pool?

Not an Olympic size pool with a gym, weight room etc., but a pool for all ages, with wheelchair accessibility, available for children’s swim classes, adult aquasize programs, lap lengths and men’s and women’s change rooms, with secure lockers, drop in fees, monthly fees, even yearly memberships.

How many more professionals with families, i.e. doctors dentists etc., could we attract if there facility were available in 100 Mile House?

As there are so many wonderful lakes in the Cariboo, I feel it would be imperative for our children to be taught to swim in a safe environment, but to travel to Williams Lake or Kamloops is too far and too costly.

Many of our local physicians say how beneficial a pool would be for people needing rehab or with mobility issues.

I have recently written a letter of support for the South Cariboo Aquaplex Initiative and emailed it to sccaquaplexinitiative@hotmail.com and recommend others do the same.

Sue Stephens

Horse Lake

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
COLUMN: Don’t judge a man by his limbs

Just Posted

The South Cariboo Seniors Resource Directory is here

Compiled by the Age Friendly Society, the directory puts important services at your fingertips

Big medieval battle showdown at 108 Mile Ranch

‘Maybe it was the mosquitos who won the war’

VIDEO: Mile 108 Elementary teacher retires with no regrets

Tammie Ozanne had been teaching for 12 years

Money laundering in B.C. casinos was a ‘collective’ system failure: report

Illegal activity hurt Vancouver real estate, spurred on crime on region’s streets

A sow black bear was tranquilized and released after unintentionally trapped in 100 Mile House

‘We were able to safely tranquilize, remove the trap and allow the bear to continue on’

VIDEO: Breaches, belly-flops and a close encounter with humpback whales

A wildlife tour of a lifetime for some visitors to Vancouver Island

Hundreds of thousands families live in daycare ‘deserts,’ report says

Liberals are providing federal cash for child care to provinces, territories over the next 10 years

Canadians dodged paying feds up to $3B in taxes on foreign income: CRA

So far, the federal government has collected up to $14.6 billion less than it would have in 2014

Harper plans visit to White House without telling Canadian government

Visit to the U.S. capital comes amid tensions between Canada, U.S. with prospect of a trade war

Japan advances on yellow cards despite losing at World Cup

The Japanese lost to Poland 1-0 Thursday in their final group match

Joe Jackson turned his children into stars, but at a price

Joe Jackson died Wednesday in Las Vegas at the age of 89

UPDATED: Convicted sex offender back in custody in Vancouver

Police say Marcel Lawson breached a long-term supervision order relating to sex assault conviction

BC Wildfire Service sets up operational camp near Comstock Lake Fire

More than 200 personnel will camp on the Pelican Lake Service Road

Teen hiker dies near Bunzten Lake in Coquitlam

Rescuers say the hiker fell while climbing in Eagle Ridge

Most Read