A letter to the editor of the 100 Mile Free Press

To the editor,

I would like to thank the Village Office and staff for doing such a fabulous job of keeping the 100 Mile House sidewalks shovelled and free of snow and ice.

I don’t remember a year when it’s been so well taken care of. I walk to work daily so I really appreciate it.

Also, it’s great to see that they are using sand, rather than salt, on the sidewalks as salt is damaging to the soil and beautiful gardens that line Birch Avenue.

A big thank you!

Sabrina French

100 Mile House