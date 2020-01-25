LETTER: Re: Don’t joke about Alzheimer’s

To the editor,

This is Alzheimers Month. I agree with Bridge Lake writer Pam Canty that this disease is not something to joke about, nor is any form of dementia.

Two of my mom’s sisters suffered from dementia. My Aunt Kay Baydak had Alzheimer’s and my Aunt Helene Wright had dementia.

It was heartbreaking to witness the total decline of these two vibrant and exciting women.

In the beginning, they both knew that they were losing their faculties and they struggled with memory loss and loss of functions. Near the end of theirs-Aunt Kay was 89 when she died after a 10-year struggle with Alzheimers and Aunt Helene was 94-both no longer knew their families.

Not something to joke about!

Gordon Kellett

Canim Lake

