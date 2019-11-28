LETTER: Props for Prime Time

To the editor,

Thank you for publishing the recent “Prime Time” booklet that accompanied the regular weekly edition of the paper. You made it very clear that Prime Time contained stories for and about life after 55+.

There are a lot of us, more than 50 per cent of our population is 55 and older. Our Age Friendly Society is about helping and guiding all of us in the aging process. I think it is fair to say that the focus of our community has changed somewhat with the mill closures and loss of good-paying jobs.

There are many younger families and small businesses that are feeling the impact. Some are hurting financially, emotionally, and mentally. Some of us who are older may seem to be immune to changes affecting our whole community but we are one community and we all feel and care.

This is a time for those of us 55 and older to pull together: to clearly see the need to buy locally, and to support local volunteer organizations. We are in this together; income for seniors is relatively stable, and we might begin to recognize that this group has buying capacity, experience, and the ability to persevere. A big “well done!” to the Free Press for your ongoing support.

Ralph Fossum,

Chair of the Age Friendly Society of the South Cariboo