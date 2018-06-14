LETTER: No need to be welcomed as guests

A letter to the editor by Dan Westwood

To the editor:

Grad ceremonies are always a pleasure. A wonderful time for family and friends to enjoy each other, showcase and celebrate the achievements of loved ones.

Friday, June 1, Ceremonies at the 100 Mile arena were just that. With the exception of sections of a speech given by the chief of the Canim Lake Band, Helen Henderson, who inappropriately chose to make it about politics.

In correcting the chief, I would like to remind her that the land belongs to us all. With the exception of private property of course. Private property earned by hardworking Canadians of all walks of life.

My family has lived in this area for over sixty years, beginning with my pioneering grandparents and now five generations strong. This is already our home and there is no need for chief Henderson to welcome as though we were her privileged guests.

Chief Henderson’s response, if clearly thought out, would be an apology. Apologizing to the families attending the ceremonies and all that call this area home for her unrealistic sense of entitlement. Most of all, to the class of 2018, for the extreme disrespect shown in using their special time as a platform to push her agenda.

Dan Westwood

Bradley Creek

