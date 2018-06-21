LETTER: In support of Mr. Westwood’s letter

To the editor:

I wish to thank Mr. Westwood for his letter regarding the speech given to the 2018 graduating class as well as their family and friends by Chief Helen Henderson. My family also reach back nearly five generations and worked very hard for what we have to this day. I also felt offended by her taking this special occasion as a political ploy. I have talked to several people after the graduating ceremony and they also were surprised and angry regarding the speech.

I whole heartedly agree with Mr. Westwood that an apology to all attending this special ceremony by Chief Henderson would be in order.

Respectfully,

Eleanor Moberg

Highway 24

