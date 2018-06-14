LETTER: Immediate action from staff appreciated

To the mayor and council of 100 Mile House:

I am an experienced umpire for your local fastball league. Last year and for the beginning of this year’s season a safety problem still existed on the ball diamond used for fastball. The positioning of first base and home plate caused two injuries and there were infield concerns as well. I’ve warned the players about the problems. While I do not live there (Lac la Hache) I took it upon myself to attempt to correct the problems.

I was told to see a person named Josh. The arena was empty and set up for grad. Could not find him and no one I spoke to knew where he might be.

I went to your operations office and spoke to Brad Scott about the problems. His response was immediate. He went down to the field with me. When we were there one of your landscaper/gardeners was there (Dave). The two listened to my concerns and understood after looking at the areas I pointed out. Their reaction was instant and they started the fixes as I had suggested.

The next set of games on Tuesday (and Thursday), June 5 I saw that the fixes that were needed were done and done well. Several players mentioned to me about the much better condition of the infield, not only for play but for safety as well.

I commend these two employees for their understanding and the efficient work they did. Please put a copy of this letter in their personnel file for future reference.

The players are safer and the infield is very nice. The outfield and other areas are great.

As an umpire, I’ve banned all smoking and drinking from the dugouts but unfortunately, there are butts everywhere. Could there be a cigarette butt receptacle (hospital has one in front) by the dugouts for use? It is very unsightly as it currently is. Perhaps a small sign for as a reminder for smokers?

Thank you,

Gary Young

Lac la Hache