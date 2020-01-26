Letter: Canada could have its own king if Prince Harry, Meghan Markle move to B.C.

Royals could take up residence in one of Victoria’s homeless camps during Empress reno

To the editor,

There is a bright spot on the horizon of 2020 for Canada, and particularly for British Columbia.

If the prime minister plays his cards right, Canada could have its own king before the end of the year.

No more being tied to the apron strings of Britain!

The Empress Hotel in Victoria could be transformed into a palace. It already has the right name. During the renovations, the royals could take up residence in one of the many homeless camps that keep springing up in Victoria.

Read more: Salmon Arm mayor willing to invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to the Shuswap

Read more: Royal deal clears way for Harry, Meghan part-time Canada move: experts

One issue would have to be resolved, but that should be no problem for our “brilliant” PM. Will Harry (his name is actually Henry) be Henry the IX or will he be Henry the I? The settlement of this question might require a national plebiscite.

Alfred Schalm

Sushwap area

