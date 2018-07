To the editor:

Prior to 2002, BC Rail provided passenger service between North Vancouver and many towns in the BC Interior, including 100 Mile House. That service stopped in 2002 when the then BC Liberal Government sold off BC Rail in a highly questionable deal. Greyhound recently announced the closing of all but one of its bus routes in BC. Maybe now’s the time to consider bringing back passenger service on the BC Rail line.

Hugh Thomas

100 Mile House