Let’s show empathy for the pigs

It’s time we take a deeper look into pet speciesism: our prejudices against non-pet animals.

With the ongoing trial for Abbotsford hog farm protesters Roy Sasano, Nick Schafer and Amy Soranno regarding their claims of animal abuse at Excelsior Hog Farm, our lack of compassion and empathy toward non-pet animals has once again reared its ugly head.

Despite the farm facing no repercussions after investigations by the BC SPCA and Abbotsford Police Department, the fact remains that we need to open our eyes and look at the changes still needed in how we let non-pet animals, such as pigs, be treated in Canada.

Pigs are often misunderstood to be disgusting creatures, but pigs are actually highly intelligent – more-so than dogs and equally as much as chimpanzees, elephants and dolphins, according to sentientmedia.org.

Many recognize pigs as having similar intelligence levels to that of a three-year-old child.

Pigs can sense each other’s suffering, which may often serve as an indicator to them that they are about to be slaughtered, causing them pain and distress. The website also said that pigs can display empathy and a range of emotions, ranging from positive to negative.

So why can we not show more empathy toward pigs?

The BC SPCA website lists numerous painful and stress-provoking practices imposed on pigs in Canada: castration, ear notching, tail-docking and teeth trimming among them. While pain control is required for castration and tail-docking, that is not the reality for ear notching or teeth trimming.

Pregnant pigs and sows that recently gave birth are also subjected to “gestation stalls” and “farrowing crates.” While they can lie down, stand or sit, the BC SPCA states that “they do not have enough room to turn around” and “sows are deprived of the ability to express important natural behaviours.”

You wouldn’t want any of this inflicted on your dog, let alone a three-year-old human child, so why do we let pigs suffer?

By choosing higher welfare products, participating in Meatless Mondays, or contributing to charities such as the SPCA or Compassion in World Farming, we can improve the lives of pigs and other non-pet animals in our country.



