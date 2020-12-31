Patrick Davies is a reporter for 100 Mile Free Press. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Let’s make 2021 a better year

The grass won’t be greener on the other side. Unless we work to make it a better year.

Well, that sure was one hell of a year, wasn’t it?

I have to admit that a year ago today I had no inkling of the crazy year we were all about to collectively experience. Personally, the most exciting things I thought would happen for me would be a trip home to PEI to visit my grandparents for their 50th wedding anniversary and maybe visit Vancouver over the summer. Get to the beach, see some friends, keep my job.

I didn’t predict a global life-changing pandemic, mass lockdowns or transferring jobs from Williams Lake to 100 Mile, but here we are. It was a year of change and upheaval – as if the world made a collective resolution to cram as many events as possible into one year.

There was hardship and suffering many across the world are still dealing with, death on a scale unheard of since the 1920s and the discontinuation of old traditions and the birth of new ones. Handshakes and big events gave way to face masks and online meetings, events and teaching. It’s a year many are quite eager to see consigned to the history books and our collective memory.

The hope of a new year is always one we seem to look forward to. Many of us, myself included, associate it with a time to make resolutions, promises to ourselves to be healthier, take up some activity or any number of commitments. We see the new year as a way to leave all the baggage of the old year behind in favour of the bright future.

READ MORE: Artists show off their wares at Christmas Bazaar

That will be a little harder this year. COVID-19 won’t disappear with the new year. Indeed, recent news from the UK makes it clear we’ve still got a ways to go to contain this virus and return the world to the way it was. While vaccines are being distributed, most of us will have to wait months before we get it.

Rather than disregarding this year, though, I propose we learn from it. Take the lessons of public health and caring for others forward and implement them in our daily lives so we can avoid another pandemic as bad as this. Reconsider our careers and how we can do them more safely. Continue to make frequent use of the technology that allowed people like me to be present for Christmas, even hundreds of kilometres away from my family.

The year being 2021 will not magically fix our problems. The grass won’t be greener on the other side. Unless we work to make it a better year. Do what we can in our own lives to achieve our goals, be happy and lead lives that we can all be proud of. 2021 will bring with it new challenges and obstacles but we’ll be able to meet those goals and surpass them.

After all, we all survived 2020, didn’t we?

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Keep smiling behind the mask

Just Posted

A woman wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Vancouver on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Interior Health finishes 2020 with 83 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

38 individuals are in hospital, five in intensive care

(File)
Quesnel man dies while serving murder sentence at Kwìkwèxwelhp Healing Village

Douglas Cody Terrico, serving time for murder passed away on Christmas Day

A bakery employee wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 helps a customer at a take-out window in Vancouver on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
57 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Twenty-eight people have died in the region since the pandemic began

Mickie Tresierra, 4, (front), Dominic Tresierra (back) and Natalya Law (right) test out the new ice on the skating rink at the old 100 Mile Junior site. The rink, which has been flooded a couple of times by the 100 Mile Fire and Rescue, was expected to officially open this week. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
New 100 Mile skating rink set to open this week

Ice surface receiving final touches

People move past a thank you mural on Grandville Street in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Interior Health reports 239 cases of COVID-19, 10 deaths in five days

Thirty-three people are in hospital; six of whom are in intensive care

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Dec. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. finished 2020 with 683 more COVID-19 cases, eight deaths

Increase shows ‘precarious situation’ for New Year

Canada’s Thomas Harley (5) and Dylan Cozens (22) celebrate a goal during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action against Finland, in Edmonton, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada tops pool at world junior hockey championship with dominant 4-1 win over Finland

Canadians play Czech Republic in quarter-final action Saturday

An online petition has been launched urging the province to extend the winter break by two weeks, as students prepare to return to classrooms Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (Black Press Media files)
COVID-19: Petition calls on B.C. to extend students’ winter break

Students are set to return to classrooms Monday, Jan. 4

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A cat was found in December 2020 by a semi-truck driver after she was run over by an oncoming vehicle along an icy road in northern B.C. (BC SPCA handout)
Small cat on the mend after being run over, found frozen to icy northern B.C. road

BC SPCA now looking to name the cat, with help from British Columbians

A convince store owner hands OLG 649 and Lotto Max tickets at his store during the COVID-19 pandemic in Mississauga, Ont., on Monday, May 25, 2020. Premier Doug Ford’s government gives $500M loan to Ontario Lottery and Gaming. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
An unforgettable ending to 2020 for one Lotto 6/49 player after ticket wins $9M

Ticket purchased in West Vancouver matched all six numbers drawn for the $9.4-million jackpot

(Pixabay.com)
Olivia tops list – again – for B.C.’s most popular baby names in 2020

Liam and Oliver also remain popular choices for new babies in the province

Freshly picked blueberries are see at Emma Lea Farms in Ladner, B.C., on Monday July 21, 2014. British Columbia is contributing funds in response to a probe into whether blueberry producers in the United States are being unfairly harmed by what some say is an influx in berry imports, including from Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. helps fund blueberry farmers against U.S. trade commission investigation

Ravi Kahlon, B.C.’s minister for jobs and economic recovery, says the province is giving Ottawa about $80,000

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews (34) trails Montreal Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber (6) during first period NHL exhibition hockey action ahead of the Stanley Cup playoffs in Toronto on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Feds give green light to NHL training camp; provinces must make call on games

Statement adds all teams must operate within provincial rules for regular-season play.

Most Read