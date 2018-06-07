Let common sense win over dreams on June 9

A letter to the editor by Denise Balbirnie

To the editor:

On June 9, voters will decide on the fate of the proposed expansion to the rec centre. This expansion has never been about a pool, but some community members persist in thinking that this vote is a “this or that,” a rec expansion or a pool and that voting against the rec expansion will bring a pool closer to reality.

The true reality is there is no guarantee that 100 Mile will see a pool in the next 10, or even 20 years even if the expansion is voted down.

The idea for a pool was first formed in the 1960’s. The last serious group, the SCAS formed in 2008, put forth a proposal four years later in 2012, and a phone survey in 2014.

It took six years of hard work to get the pool that far. If a referendum had been taken and passed, it would be another five years to see if the money could be raised.

Pools are expensive. A 2012 feasibility report for the Williams Lake pool saw their town of 29,504 subsidize every swim (132,000 that year) by $5.22/swim, which was noted as “This…rate of subsidy are all quite typical in B.C.”

The report also noted that in the hundreds of studies they have completed, most towns see six to nine swims per capita per year. In 2016 the population of 100 Mile was 1,980. Including outlying areas as far as Deka, 11,342. 10 swims/capita (which would be considered optimistic based on this report) is still 18,580 fewer swims than Williams Lake, what would our subsidy/swim be?

The report also studied the dry floor for fitness activities, and found that the uses generated a surplus of $27,202!

Please, when it comes time to vote, let common sense win over dreams.

We have an opportunity to get an expansion to our current rec facility, or a gamble that we get a pool, where “careful what you wish for, because it just might happen” comes to mind, which is what I’m sure Lillooet thinks of during the nine months of the year that they can’t afford to operate their pool.

Denise Balbirnie

103 Mile

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
ZYTARUK: Keeping homicide victims’ names from public a disturbing trend

Just Posted

100 Mile House archery club’s shoot has lower than usual turnout

Despite only 55 people coming, shoot still a ‘grand’ success says club’s secretary

Everything you need to know before the referendum

Everything you need to know before heading to the polls on June 9

RCMP get their man following crash and theft of good Samaritan vehicle and hours-long pursuit

Suspects lead police on chase through Cariboo with RCMP helicopter in hot pursuit

100 Mile House Fire Rescue extinguishes fire

The fire caused extensive damage to the kitchen

Provincial government to help fund beef packing plant in B.C.

MLA, South Cariboo Cattlemen’s Association president comment

VIDEO: Deer and rabbit frolic in B.C. park

Bambi and Thumper play in a Comox greenspace

FIFA World Cup preview: Uruguay expected to stomp through Group A

Suarez and Cavani leading the charge against Russia, Saudi Arabia and Egypt

Ex-B.C. Olympian Allison Forsyth says Bertrand Charest affair was covered up

From Nanaimo, Forsyth began racing World Cup events in 1997 and a national champion for skiing

B.C. restaurant chain turns 90, and celebrates with special menu

White Spot celebrates the milestone with a special menu and commemorative coins.

Former B.C. TV news anchor suffers from hearing loss

Tony Parsons is speaking out about the importance of getting your hearing checked

Household debt, housing remain key risks for financial system: Bank of Canada

Mortgage lending rules have been tightening with application of stress tests on borrowers

Trudeau, Macron brace for Trump ahead of G7 with meeting in Ottawa

Prime Minister’s Office says the two men have signed a joint statement on multilateralism

Grey whale buried at B.C. dump exhumed added to provincial museum’s collection

A landfill on the west coast of Vancouver Island was the site of a unique event for scientists

At Guatemala volcano, weather and danger hinder search

Efforts were cut short again Wednesday when downpour forced teams to retreat for fear of mudslides

Most Read