Leadership

A weekly family column for the 100 Mile Free Press

This week colleagues and I participated in the Amazing Race organized by the 100 Mile Lions Club. If you really want to get to know the people in your office, I would highly recommend it. Although, I would question whether really getting to know the people in your office is the right decision.

One colleague, told another team something along the lines of “cute outfits, we’re still going to smoke you.” Not long after the words “you guys can have fun, we’re here to win,” were flying around.

After some German puzzling efficiency, we started sorting through shoes to find our own. Talk quickly devolved into perhaps taking a few extra shoes for the road; although in the spirit of fair play, the team ultimately decided against it.

Our brief moment of moral clarity did not benefit subsequent teams as some players ended up with the wrong shoes nonetheless.

With adrenaline rushing through our veins, there was talk of the posted speed limits being in miles per hour.

The verbal whippeage of our self-designated leader guided us to checkpoints ahead of some Lions volunteers at times (I may be hiding under my desk as I type up this week’s column).

Meanwhile, another team member appeared to be under the impression nighttime was fast approaching, attempting to prevent the appearance of a moon.

As we searched through Birch Avenue even the local kids got involved as they started chanting, “Run Forest, run!”

I can only imagine what the new reporter in our car was thinking, having been in 100 Mile House for a grand total of about a week.

Before long the community at large was exposed to our leader, barging into bussinesses to sell flowers.

Furthermore, as we raced from target to target, our driver’s parking skill deteriorated rapidly, lines or no lines.

The whole event was quite a blast and I commend the Lions on a fantastic job, but it might be a while before I speak up again in the office.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘I’d rather be anywhere else’

Just Posted

Rural B.C. Realtors troubled by new real estate rules

Regulations take away choice of the consumer, says MLA

Leadership

A weekly family column for the 100 Mile Free Press

108 Mile Lions Club gets piggy with Second Annual Pig Roast

The silent auction was the biggest contributor to the events ‘success’ said club’s president

Cadets Ceremonial Review ends with new parade leader

Warrant Officer David Beck takes over parade from Cadet Sergeant Allan Faulkner

100 Mile House Lions Club Amazing Race was a hit

‘You could see the time they put into it. You could see how much it meant to them to do it.’

VIDEO: A look inside the future ‘temporary’ home of the House of Commons

West Block has been under construction since 2011 in anticipation of 10 years worth of construction

B.C. Indian Band moves toward becoming a dry reserve

Death of young Penticton man catalyst to work towards becoming alcohol and drug free reserve

Former Blue Jay allegedly drunk and inappropriate on air

Hall of Fame removes Gruber from weekend events due to “inappropriate behaviour”

Tahltan to get $7-million annual cut of Brucejack tax revenue

The Tahltan First Nation will receive a $7-million annual share of the… Continue reading

B.C.’s top cop is all business

Deputy commissioner brings CEO investment/return attitude to her job

PHOTOS: Sporting plaid for dad in support of prostate cancer research

Thousands of people across Canada are going Plaid for Dad this Father’s Day weekend

B.C. Realtors must now disclose commission, can’t represent buyer and seller

Changes come as regulator looks to protect consumers, officials say

In wake of Me Too, B.C. to fund work-culture training in film, creative sector

Arts and culture minister Lisa Beare announced $175,000 in funding at Women on Top conference

Canadians descend on pubs to watch World Cup

Across the country soccer fans descended gathered to watch the World Cup on Friday

Most Read

  • ‘I’d rather be anywhere else’

    With cancer treatment set to begin, Chilliwack Progress reporter Jessica Peters has a few words of advice.

  • Leadership

    A weekly family column for the 100 Mile Free Press