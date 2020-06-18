Keeping things positive in the current time

To the editor,

Well, aren’t we having fun these days dealing with the various challenges of COVID-19, illegal and lethal drugs, and uprisings about alleged racism. Might as well solve all these maladies and social challenges at once. Hmmm!

We could whine about what is happening, or we can give thanks for those who are making life work as we battle that microscopic pest and those social disorders.

First of all, I want to highlight those masked warriors who are trying to make our local care facilities functional and safe. May all your PPE’s (don’t you love acronyms) be good ones.

The 100 Mile Hospital staff, the care workers of various designations in Millsite Lodge and Fischer Place, and staffs in the private care places in 100 Mile House.

As well bows go to the local RCMP, fire departments, hospital lab staff, and emergency ambulance workers, and so many individuals who are there to step up and make people feel safe and comfortable.

We have a lovely little community as it has been able to keep us generally “calm, kind, and safe”, as our new B.C. pop star, Dr. Bonnie Henry repeatedly urges.

May I add my epithet: during these times we can “whine or shine.” I prefer the latter, as so many do. Smile to others, even through that mask.

The sun keeps rising, let’s focus on the positive. It feels better.

My wife just happens to be in Millsite. The staff there are stand-ins for our family as we could not provide proper care after trying for many years to do so.

To all of you caregivers and helpers of various kinds I send virtual hugs.

I love you all.

Dennis Tupman,

100 Mile House

