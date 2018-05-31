It has now been confirmed that “Common Sense” is dead

A letter to the editor by Pat Shwartz

To the editor:

We see all these comments and referendums with regard to an indoor soccer field and walking track. Now an indoor pool has again raised its head.

The attitude seems to be we will build it and “they will come”. We lost our Fall Fair a few years ago; Home Shows at the Arena have been dismal, other than the Women’s Fair, which seems to have been a success.What trade shows are going to help support the cost? And if this facility isn’t used to the extent that the planners intended, who will foot the bill, why you dear taxpayer, that’s who.

There is nothing nicer than walking around the pond in 100 Mile in the summer and it’s free.

The people that walk around the 108 are surely going to get in their vehicles and use the walking track (not) and especially on the icy roads in winter (not). How can a facility like this be “free” for those walkers and fixed income seniors? It won’t be.

The planners have said bring your dog as well on the walk. Gosh, the people don’t even pick up the poop on the walking trails and you want dogs in this facility. That will only last for so long.

Has no one noticed that this area has been made up of ranchers, hobby farms, 4-H kids, and dog, horse and archery enthusiasts and yet those groups will be left out? Instead, there will be an elaborate indoor soccer field and walking track.

Do the planners of this proposal hope that given the soccer field accessibility that this will entice seniors to have children?

Kamloops has two pools and the one on the North side has no one using it (CFJC Kamloops). Williams Lake has a pool that when an equipment breakdown occurred it was shut down until they could afford the part to fix the pool. (Williams Lake Tribune).

The facility that should be proposed is an indoor arena that has rodeo, horse shows, archery, dog shows, and 4-H functions. Consideration should be given to functions that are designed for the area that we live in.

The planners of the expansion and those wanting pools are looking at 100 Mile through rose-coloured glasses and lack of common sense.

It has now been confirmed that “Common Sense” is dead.

RIP Common Sense

Pat Shwartz

Lac la Hache

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Our poverty reduction plan is already in place

Just Posted

Last CattleBelles in B.C. celebrates 35 years

‘We never dreamed it would be going so many years later’

Allie Lake wildfire 100 per cent contained

Area restriction order still in place

All campfires and open burning banned in Cache Creek

Ban will remain in effect until further notice

Evacuation order and alert lifted for Allie Lake fire area

Imminent threat to lives or property diminished

Province launches new bus service to replace some discontinued Greyhound routes

As Greyhound passenger service departs northern B.C., province launches BC Bus North

Trans Mountain pipeline: The economics of oil

Billions of dollar at stake in fate of Kinder Morgan project

Poorly-managed fatigue led to fuel spill off northern B.C. coast: transportation board

The tug spilled more than 100,000 litres of diesel off B.C.’s northern coast

Alleged IS supporter encouraged terrorists to target 4-year-old Prince George

Alleged IS supporter changes plea to guilty in Prince George plot

Twice convicted Canadian killer stands trial for father’s murder

Dellen Millard’s murder trial gets underway Thursday in Ontario

BC Hydro sees uptick in power line accidents during yard work

Almost 400 accidents since 2013 reported to BC Hydro, due to misconceptions and lack of safety

Capitals down Golden Knights to even Stanley Cup final 1-1

The Washington Capitals beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 Wednesday night to even Stanley Cup final 1-1

New Brunswick town stakes claim to world’s oldest basketball court

A post fire cleanup uncovered a buried treasure that’s now at the centre of a transatlantic debate over a little-known piece of basketball lore

TSB set to release findings on sunken tugboat off B.C. coast

Transportation Safety Board to release findings on sunken tugboat off B.C. coast

U.S. to slap steel and aluminium tariffs on Canada, Mexico

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says new tariffs on steel and aluminum in effect as of midnight tonight.

Most Read

  • The final

    A weekly sports column from the 100 Mile Free Press

  • It has now been confirmed that “Common Sense” is dead

    A letter to the editor by Pat Shwartz