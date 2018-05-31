It has now been confirmed that “Common Sense” is dead.

To the editor:

We see all these comments and referendums with regard to an indoor soccer field and walking track. Now an indoor pool has again raised its head.

The attitude seems to be we will build it and “they will come”. We lost our Fall Fair a few years ago; Home Shows at the Arena have been dismal, other than the Women’s Fair, which seems to have been a success.What trade shows are going to help support the cost? And if this facility isn’t used to the extent that the planners intended, who will foot the bill, why you dear taxpayer, that’s who.

There is nothing nicer than walking around the pond in 100 Mile in the summer and it’s free.

The people that walk around the 108 are surely going to get in their vehicles and use the walking track (not) and especially on the icy roads in winter (not). How can a facility like this be “free” for those walkers and fixed income seniors? It won’t be.

The planners have said bring your dog as well on the walk. Gosh, the people don’t even pick up the poop on the walking trails and you want dogs in this facility. That will only last for so long.

Has no one noticed that this area has been made up of ranchers, hobby farms, 4-H kids, and dog, horse and archery enthusiasts and yet those groups will be left out? Instead, there will be an elaborate indoor soccer field and walking track.

Do the planners of this proposal hope that given the soccer field accessibility that this will entice seniors to have children?

Kamloops has two pools and the one on the North side has no one using it (CFJC Kamloops). Williams Lake has a pool that when an equipment breakdown occurred it was shut down until they could afford the part to fix the pool. (Williams Lake Tribune).

The facility that should be proposed is an indoor arena that has rodeo, horse shows, archery, dog shows, and 4-H functions. Consideration should be given to functions that are designed for the area that we live in.

The planners of the expansion and those wanting pools are looking at 100 Mile through rose-coloured glasses and lack of common sense.

It has now been confirmed that “Common Sense” is dead.

RIP Common Sense

Pat Shwartz

Lac la Hache