Interlakes Snowmobile Club holds membership drive

Interlakes Snowmobile Club held an annual membership drive on Nov. 12. From left: Vic Dempster, Marcel DeRepentigny, Kathi Conway (on sled), Shirley Scott and Jim Smith. (Diana Forster photo)

A chilly Nov. 12 heralded Interlakes Snowmobile Club’s (ISC) annual membership drive at Interlakes Corner. Everyone was invited to drop by, especially our many new residents, to ask questions and purchase a membership or two.

ISC made special mention of Performance All Terrain & Rentals, for the use of the enclosed trailer and gift certificate prizes, South Cariboo Motor Sports and Wettstone Guest Ranch for awesome prizes, and RONA’s Steve Brown for providing the venue.

Twenty-seven members were signed up, seven of them new, and all were entered in the prize draw. Winners were as follows:

$200 gift certificate, Alex Boulay

FXR backpack, Rod Boulay

FXR hoody, Shelley Neufeld

FXR T-shirt, Steve Smith

$25 gift certificates, Shirley Scott and Andrew Walker

Wettstone Ranch gift certificate, Dean Goddard

ISC is eagerly looking forward to this season’s rides. Residents can follow them, and/or send messages, on their Facebook page, “Interlakes Snowmobile Club.”

Polar bear walk

Mountain Spruce Community Centre Society (MSCC) has announced an exciting new treat for New Year’s Day. From noon to 2 p.m., the Polar Bear Walk will take place through Mountain Spruce Park at the intersection of Mahood Lake and Burgess Roads! Celebrate the New Year with a scavenger hunt for all ages (adults and kids) and prizes! Hot dogs and hot chocolate will be available. Follow their Facebook page for further information.

Ice-fishing derby

Deka Lake & District Volunteer Fire Department Society has confirmed that an Ice-Fishing Derby will take place from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 18. All tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at the weigh-in on the day, or from any of their firefighters.

Outhouse race

The 2023 edition of the Outhouse Races is planned for Sunday, Feb. 19, next to the Iron Horse Pub in Lone Butte. It will again be organized by the Fishing Highway 24 Tourist Association. More info to come.

Greetings

Birthday blessings to Elaine Adams, Denise Waldner Kuyek, Piper Loft, Pat Pasanen, Bill Adams and Kris Verheul. Many congratulations to Joice and Danny Jenewein, for their 62nd wedding anniversary on Dec. 30.

I wish all my readers and friends a healthy happy Christmas, with special blessings to those who have reason to be sad.

Calendar

Yoga at MSCC: One more session, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20 before resuming Jan. 10.

Log Cabin Quilters host Community Quilting from 9:30 am to 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 21 at Interlakes Community Centre (ICC.) Their following meeting on Jan. 4 is for members only.

Polar Bear Walk at Mountain Spruce Community Park, Jan. 1: see above.

Crib at MSCC resumes at 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 6.

Ladies Night at MSCC will be back at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 12.

Poker at ICC will return at 6:45 p.m., Jan. 14. Play starts at 7 p.m. sharp. Buy in $10, plus $2 for the hall.

