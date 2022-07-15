Interlakes serves up summer events for community

Loon Bay’s Saturday Market is always a hive of activity with a plethora of gift ideas. In addition to regular vendors of knitted goods, glassware, woodwork and preserves, there were stunning glow-in-the-dark magnetic bookmarks for $8 and Silva Lane handmade natural soaps, which does custom orders.

At the Farmers’ Market opposite, I found Alamaz Durand’s divine cookies as well as Easthom Acres deliciously unusual jams, and CEEDS flowering plants.

Both markets continue at 10 a.m. Saturdays until Sept. 3. The Farmer’s Market closes at 2 p.m. Loon Bay is open until 3 p.m.

Interlakes Community Centre (ICC) has cancelled Poker Nights for July to September. The next one will be Oct. 8.

The 30th Interlakes BCRA Rodeo at Interlakes Rodeo Grounds on East Sheridan Lake Road runs 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, July 30 and 31. Slack (extra events) is at 9 a.m. Sunday.

Thrill to wild west action of barrel racing, timed events, bull riding, and wild horses and pony races. Adult rodeo tickets cost $20 including a programme. Seniors and youth pay $15. Children aged 12 and under are admitted free.

On Saturday evening, from 9 p.m., come dance to live music by Prince George’s 12 Gauge Rock ’n Country Band. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. Buy your tickets via e-transfer to interlakescommunity@outlook.com.

Put your name and number of tickets on your e-transfer, for the door list. Adult dance tickets are $15. Given the hall’s “family licence,” alcohol can be served when minors are present. Youth dance tickets cost $10 and children aged 12 and under are admitted free.

The Sulphurous/Hathaway Fishing Derby is Saturday, July 30 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. All tickets cost $10 which includes door prizes and the raffle draw. Weigh-in at Sahaydak’s dock, Sulphurous or at Moosehaven Resort, Hathaway. Tickets are available at Moosehaven, Interlakes Market, Sheridan Market and Donex. Note the zero limit for lake trout on Hathaway, and limit of one on Sulphurous. Enjoy a community barbecue from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m and prizes at 2:30 p.m.

SURPRISE! Calling all bakers! Bridge Lake Fair has added a $35 gift certificate prize for HI-POINT BAKING at this year’s fair!

The fair will be “setting up” at ICC, at 5 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 18. If you are available to help either inside the hall or on the grounds, please call Sharon Stewart at 250-706-2654. Thank you!

ICC board meeting: 7 p.m., Monday, July 25.

Birthday bubbly goes to Sharon Crossley, Nicki Dayman, Rose Magnusson, Carissa Ruscheinsky and Harry Bishop. Congratulations on Barb and Ted Kerr’s 51st wedding anniversary, and Laurie and Gary Sayenchuk’s 9th.

