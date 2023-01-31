Interlakes quilter nets rare honorary award

At their Dec. 14 Christmas Party, the Log Cabin Quilters were honoured and delighted to award a rare Honorary Lifetime Membership to Joanne Levick, for her 36 years of exemplary membership. Only two such honours had previously been bestowed: to Mieke McIntosh and Marilyn Sedford.

Joanne arrived here in 1961 and, according to her daughter Barb Matfin, soon dedicated herself to the Women’s Institute and to the now-Interlakes Community Centre, often serving as president for both groups, as well as many other roles,

But with the quilting club, her efforts were mostly for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all of whom have quilts lovingly made by Joanne. Barb loves hers: “Mom says it’s called a ‘Jewel’ quilt, made up of many different small squares of various fabrics….mostly from past sewing projects, or pieces of significant clothing from our lives.”

Joanne still sews, mostly working on what they call UFOs, and “has a BIG bin of LITTLE projects to finish!”

Ladies auction

Interlakes Community Centre (ICC) is holding a Ladies Only Auction (no children please) from 1 p.m. sharp to 4 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 11. Please arrive at 12:30 p.m. to allow time for them to sort, label and display before 1 p.m.

Ladies can sell their new, used, homemade or re-gifted items and buy from other ladies! All the money each lady makes is hers to keep — no fees.

Bring five or six items of “whatever” to sell, and lots of change and small bills.

Come join the fun, meet your neighbours, see friends and make money. Questions may be directed to Jan at 250-593-4308 or Lydia at 250-593-0364.

Interlakes Horse Club

Interlakes Horse Club is starting the year with a Meet ’n Greet at ICC, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16. They invite everyone who wants to learn more about the club and what they plan for Summer ’23. They also welcome new ideas.

Come enjoy a free beverage, goodies and door prizes. One new 2023 membership will also be given away!

Please RSVP to e-mail interlakeshorseclub@gmail.com

Valentine’s Dinner/Dance

Residents will want to head to ICC on Feb. 18! Doors open at 6 p.m. with an all-French dinner at 6:30 p.m., followed by a dance to New Age Entertainment from 8 p.m. until midnight. (See ICC Facebook page for menu.)

Tickets cost $40 for adults (aged 18+) and $20 for youth aged 12 to 17. Children aged 11 and under are free!

Reservations with payment are mandatory by Feb. 12. E-transfer to interlakescommunity@outlook.com with your name, and specific numbers—adult/youth/child—in your party. No tickets at the door!

Greetings

Birthday bubbly to Johann Miller, Alice Rickenbacher and Greta Rickenbacher

Other calendar events

Crib at Mountain Spruce Community Centre (MSCC): 7 p.m. Feb. 3 and 17.

ICC/RLDRC Board Meeting at ICC: 7 p.m., Monday, Jan.23.

Log Cabin Quilters at ICC: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Community Quilting is on Jan. 25 and Feb. 8. Feb. 1 is for members only.

Poker at ICC: 6:45 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 28, Feb. 11/25. Play starts at 7 p.m. sharp. Buy in $10, plus $2 for the hall.

Games Night at MSCC: 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28.

Restorative Yoga with Cambria at ICC: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Jan. 31.

Hoe Down at the Iron Horse Pub: 7:30 p.m. to closing, Friday, Feb. 3

Fishing Highway 24 Ice-Fishing Derby: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4 at Sheridan Lake Resort. Children age 6 to 16 pay $5, adults $10.

Ladies’ Night at MSCC: “Spa Night,” 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 9.

