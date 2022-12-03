Interlakes Christmas Craft Fair a success

Sabrina Boulay of Legendary Cactus Ceramics with her beautiful pottery, which includes an array of unusual coffee mugs. (Diana Forster photo)

In the end, vendors at Interlakes Community Centre’s (ICC) Christmas Craft Fair moved indoors on Nov. 12, after the fearsome temperatures earlier that week. Several of them were new to the writer, including June White with her variety of beautiful quilted bags; Legendary Cactus Ceramics’ equally beautiful pottery; and Hilde Eisenmann’s delicious loaves incorporating a filling of hazelnuts and marzipan!

The perennial handmade chocolates by Helmcken of Clearwater, Lac La Hache Bakery’s delectable danishes, and the Big Pink Rose’s range of unique handpainted garments were all there, each attracting many shoppers.

One could even have a bite of lunch or mulled wine, between shopping for that special someone.

From over 250 visitors, door prize winners comprised: Kim Barnes, Linda Beaumont, Tess Froehlich, Oana Gica, Alison Heinze, Prairie James, Mike Royal, Adele Vaughan; as well as Ginny, Kate, Linda, Nicola and Seth.

ICC is most grateful for the public’s support of its annual Christmas Fair.

Elders’ Christmas Luncheon

ICC’s Free Full Christmas Luncheon for Interlakes’ Elders aged 70 plus, is Sunday, Dec 11. Doors open at noon for lunch at 12:30 p.m. Beer or wine are available for $5. While vaccinations and/or masks are no longer required, “take-out” is available for pick-up at 1:30 p.m. if guests do not wish to mingle. Reservations are mandatory: call 250-593-4869.

Interlakes Christmas Giftboxes

If you or someone you know could use an Interlakes Christmas Giftbox, call/text details to Joyce McGregor at 250-644-7540 after 3 p.m.

ICC is in need of helpers. Call Susan at 778-908-3924 if you can assist with any of the following:

• Bakers are still needed for giftbox baking, on Dec. 8 at 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. or Dec. 9, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Bring your best cookie recipe!

• Gift wrapping, Dec. 12, 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

• Sorting, Dec 17.

• Assembly of gift boxes the morning of Dec. 20.

ICC Fitness

In December, Dolores’ ICC fitness classes are only on Zoom. If you wish to participate, e-mail cariboofitness@gmail.com. Regular cardio classes resume in January.

Condolences

Hundreds of Interlakers were devastated to learn of the October 31 passing of Marcy Vidler at the age of 71. Owner of Sheridan Park Resort for nigh on three decades, “the place that will be her forever home,” Marcy continually won the Knitting Trophy at Bridge Lake Fair, as well as using her extensive expertise to judge other categories. A true lady, loved by all.

Deepest sympathy is extended to her husband, Gil and their family.

Birthday Greetings

Birthday blessings go to Joan Hanzel, Brittanie Kerr, Ruth Marx, Jen Ostlund, Bev Traxler, Fran Vezina and John Frame.

Calendar:

Log Cabin Quilters members only meet 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Wednesdays, Dec. 7 and 14, and Jan. 4. Community Quilting is on Dec. 21.

Ladies’ Night at Mountain Spruce Community Centre (MSCC) is cancelled.

Poker at ICC: 6:45 p.m., Dec. 10 and then Jan. 14. Play starts at 7 p.m. sharp. Buy in $10, plus $2 for the hall.

Yoga at MSCC: Only on Dec. 13 and 20.

Cheese/Charcuterie class at MSCC: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Dec. 14; $50. Call Shannon, 604-617-7863, to reserve.

Crib at MSCC: None in December; recommences 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 6.

100 Mile House